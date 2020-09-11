The Latest: 2 South Carolina football players test positive

Real Salt Lake fans wearing masks wait for the team's MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

---

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said two players have tested positive for COVID-19 while another nine are being held out because of possible contact with the infected players.

Muschamp gave the update Thursday night. The Gamecocks open the season at home Sept. 26 against No. 25 Tennessee.

Muschamp said those who came in contact with players who tested positive must sit out 10 days because of guidelines from the state of South Carolina. Muschamp said his players and staff have done a good job of wearing masks when out and staying socially distant from others.

---

Clemson's men's soccer team has canceled its trip to Virginia for a preseason exhibition on Friday after two Tigers tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Mike Noonan said the health and safety of his team comes first. He said he'll use the time to keep monitoring for spread of the virus among players and staff.

Clemson athletes training on campus are tested three times a week for the coronavirus. The Tigers are expecting to open the regular season against Wake Forest on Sept. 18.

Clemson was picked this week as the favorite to win the ACC championship.

---

Wisconsin says 83 athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point since the school started testing them in early June.

School officials say they administered 3,979 tests on athletes and staff between June 8 and Sept. 9, and 58 athletes tested positive. Another 25 athletes tested positive at testing sites outside of the school's athletic facilities since returning to campus and 37 athletes have tested positive since the school's Aug. 6 update on the novel coronavirus.

School officials are isolating athletes who test positive while the athletic department's infection response team monitors their recoveries.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez had announced Wednesday that the school's football and men's hockey teams were taking a two-week break from team activities as part of the school's COVID-19 testing protocols.

---

The start of the college hockey season will be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 11 Division I men's and women's hockey conferences represented by the Hockey Commissioners Association issued a joint statement saying their seasons would be delayed. Each conference is expected to announce plans for the season individually.

---

Minnesota is dropping men's indoor and outdoor track and field, gymnastics and tennis because of budget concerns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Minnesota President Joan Gabel and athletic director Mark Coyle said Thursday that the athletic department is facing a projected loss of $75 million in revenue for this fiscal year following the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.

School officials said the elimination of the sports will be effective at the completion of their 2020-21 competition seasons, which the teams will play if ''health and safety precautions allow.''

The athletic department is eliminating eight other positions in addition to those that will be cut because of the four programs being discontinued. School officials said that's part of a personnel cost-reduction that should save $1.3 million this fiscal year.

The 10% salary reductions that Coyle, football coach P.J. Fleck, men's volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon, men's hockey coach Bob Motzko, men's basketball coach Richard Pitino and women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen had accepted already will now be extended through the entire fiscal year. That is expected to save about $1.2 million.

---

Washington laid off 16 employees and instituted furloughs or reductions in hours for another 35 employees as part of a second-round of cost-saving measures by the school.

Washington said the 16 layoffs are a combination of vacant positions and some currently filled roles.

Washington had previously announced salary reductions for some members of the athletic department and instituted furloughs for all athletic staff.

''We have remained committed to maintaining all 22 of our programs and to providing a world-class education and athletic experience for our students,'' Washington athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. ''In order to fulfill this commitment we are having to make some challenging personnel decisions that impact long-standing and dedicated members of our department. The current pandemic continues to have a major impact on our entire country and we are not immune.''

