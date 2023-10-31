Latest on potential trade availability of Jeudy and other Broncos 'The Insiders'
Latest on potential trade availability of Denver Broncos players such as wide receiver Jerry Jeudy 'The Insiders'
Latest on potential trade availability of Denver Broncos players such as wide receiver Jerry Jeudy 'The Insiders'
The Chiefs were careless with the ball in a rare loss to the Broncos.
Coaches getting mad about anyone who makes light of their program is the new trend, apparently.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
Steve Smith and Jerry Jeudy won't be hanging out anytime soon.
Denver took another loss to the Chiefs, whom they haven't beat since 2015.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Matt Harmon, host of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show, to talk all things wide receivers. But first, the duo react to some funny things from the sports weekend, including the conspiracy theory around the enthusiastic Los Angeles Chargers fan, Aaron Rodgers' comments on his return from injury and the Tyreek Hill backflip celebration. Next, Charles and Matt discuss a few receivers who have been rumored to be on the trade block heading into the NFL trade deadline, including Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams and the Denver Broncos WRs (Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton). Finally, Charles leans on Matt's expertise on the wide receiver position to give a status report on some rookie and sophomore wideouts, including Quentin Johnston, Zay Flowers, Puka Nacua, Drake London and Jahan Dotson (plus: what's wrong with the Washington Commanders offense?)
Patrick Mahomes is still great. But the structure around him has deteriorated to a degree, and it's a relative slog to score points even against bad defenses like Denver's.
Clark only played two games with the Broncos after being signed in June.
San Francisco plays Gregory's former team, the Cowboys, this weekend.
What kind of interest will Randy Gregory get after being cut?
The 6-2 Lions are adding another offensive weapon.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 9 of the fantasy football season!
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
Pasadena police are investigating the alleged robbery during Colorado's loss Saturday night.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has built a fantasy basketball team, trading a handful of draft picks and another filled with expiring contracts to the 76ers for one-time NBA MVP James Harden, but has he compiled it five years too late?
Vincent Goodwill sits down with Jake Fischer to react to the news of a blockbuster trade that sends James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Renee Miller presents a look at players who have outperformed their fantasy draft slots halfway through the NFL season.
Sweat has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and is in the final year of his contract with the Commanders.
The list of NBA players to log four straight top-three Most Valuable Player finishes is a who's who of all-time greats ... and James Harden, whose career has taken an odd turn.