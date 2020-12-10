Latest on Nets trade target James Harden: Rockets reportedly want either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving

James Harden treated image

The Nets have been connected to Rockets superstar James Harden via trade rumors for a long time now, and though he has shown up to Houston's training camp, it still continues. Here's the latest...

Dec. 10, 11:34 a.m.



While adding that the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are now on the list of preferred trade destinations for Harden, The Athletic's Shams Charania said the Rockets want either Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving in a proposed deal. If not, there's no interest there.



If that's the case, it would likely turn off Brooklyn from making anything happen. Head coach Steve Nash has already praised Durant and Irving early in training camp, and at the end of the day, the two All-Stars chose Brooklyn for a reason.





Dec. 8, 5:52 p.m.

Harden is reportedly open to other playoff contenders in a trade – not just the Nets.

The 76ers were among his list, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and a main reason could be due to former Rockets GM Daryl Morey in place there.

However, Morey has been adamant about wanting to keep Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in place in Philly. Given Harden’s status, it would be hard to see the Rockets not wanting one of them in a deal.

Dec. 7, 2:08 p.m.

Nets head coach Steve Nash downplayed the Harden trade rumors in his recent presser. Addressing the “elephant in the room,” Nash wants to just talk about his current players – not one that isn’t in the building.

“I guess we let the elephant be," he said. "I love our guys and hopefully they all feel valued and wanted and respected. We have so many guys that bring so much to the table. When I’m in the gym with them everyday, I feel fortunate. So hopefully they feel that and they don’t feel like we’re looking out the window at greener pastures.”

Nov. 16, 9:19 p.m.

Harden reportedly turned down a max extension with Houston that would’ve set an NBA record.

He would’ve been in the first player to ever make $50 million per season with the extension, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is hearing that he didn’t want it. And on top of that, he’s focused on a trade to Brooklyn.

Harden supposedly had conversations with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving about joining the Nets and is now focused on that. The idea of it “resonated” with him and his “focus” shifted recently. Nothing has come out of conversations with the Rockets and Harden regarding a deal.

Nov. 15, 5:18 p.m.

Harden trade rumors to the Nets have been buzzing lately, but SNY’s Ian Begley is hearing from sources that it isn’t universally accepted by Nets players.

Some players were supportive, but not all players contacted about a potential Harden-to-Brooklyn deal were in favor. On Sunday, ESPN reported that a deal to Brooklyn “resonated” with Harden and that was his primary focus at the moment.