Latest on potential Mets and Yankees target Yusei Kikuchi: Market heating up, Mets not most aggressive

Yusei Kikuchi treated image - throwing in navy Mariners uniform

MLB free agency is once again heating up now that a new CBA is in place. Here is the latest on free agent left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi...

March 11, 7:20 p.m.

According to SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, the market for Kikuchi is picking up, and the Mets are currently not the most aggressive team in pursuit of the left-hander.

Kikuchi has a career 4.97 ERA in his three seasons with the Mariners, but he did earn an All-Star nod last season, posting a 4.41 ERA and 1.318 WHIP. Both the Mets and Yankees could be looking at a player like Kikuchi to be a depth starter.