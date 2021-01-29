Latest on potential Jets target Deshaun Watson: Texans GM says he has 'zero interest' in trading him

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans and is interested in potentially joining the Jets. Here is the latest...



Jan. 29, 1:14 p.m.

Speaking on Tuesday while introducing new head coach David Culley, Texans GM Nick Caserio was emphatic about the team's stance when it comes to Watson.



"Organizationally, we want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio said. "We have zero interest in trading the player."

Culley added that the "outside stuff" that has been going on with Watson is "irrelevant" to him, saying:

"He is a Houston Texan. I want him to be a Houston Texan. The reason I'm in this position today is because I know he's going to be a Houston Texan."

Jan. 28, 9:58 a.m.

According to multiple reports, Watson has officially requested a trade from the Texans.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is hearing that the trade request actually came weeks ago. Watson has still yet to talk to new GM Nick Caserio or top exec Jack Easterby.

This comes not even a full day after David Culley was hired as the team's next head coach. The hire, though, was never going to influence Watson back, as SNY's Ralph Vacchiano has discussed.

He has a no-trade clause, and in turn, will have final say on where he'd like to go. Let the bidding war begin.

Jan. 24, 1:13 p.m.

Watson will still want out of Houston no matter whom the Texans hire as their new head coach, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday.

The Texans are expected to hire their next head coach soon, but regardless of whom they land on, Watson wants to be traded.

Jan. 23, 1:52 p.m.

Watson has given his preference of teams he’d like to be traded to, and he lists the Jets as No. 1, according to the Miami Herald.

The Dolphins are No. 2 on that list, but Watson highly values new Jets head coach Robert Saleh. According to the Miami Herald report, Watson asked the Texans to interview Saleh for their head coaching position.

Story continues

Jan. 20, 12:43 p.m.

It was rumored that Watson was in New York to watch the Brooklyn Nets play this week, but a video from his agent, David Mulugheta, found the two in Philadelphia buying a sweet new car.

And his agent wanted the paint on the vehicle to a certain color.

Posting on his Instagram story, the car saleman says he wants Watson to join the Eagles. But Mulugheta says they need to car to turn “Jet green.”

Is that the mindset the pair have at the moment?



Jan. 20, 11:45 a.m.

Richard Sherman is the latest to add to the Watson-to-Jets rumors.

The veteran cornerback had this to say on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast:

“If I was Deshaun, I would get out of there as quickly as possible. I’d head to New York,” he said.

Sherman knows head coach Robert Saleh very well given his time with the Niners and Seahawks. He believes Watson would be in a “beautiful” situation, so long as the Jets get some playmakers, too.

Remember he has a no-trade clause, and the Texans don’t have to trade him. But the tension continues between both sides and Sherman is jumping in on it now.

Jan. 18, 10:24 p.m.

Watson was seen liking an Instagram post of a New York Post back page that suggested he should end up in New York.

So the Pro Bowler is clearly doing his best to rile up the rumors surrounding him. He is still not in contact with the Texans, and reports around the league say that it’s getting even worse by the day. Now this directly connects Watson to Gang Green.

Jan. 12, 6:34 p.m.

Texans legend Andre Johnson was vocal via social media about Watson standing his ground with not talking to the team following the hire of GM Nick Caserio. Watson’s opinion was to be consulted, but the team made the swift move anyway.

“If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is know for wasting players careers,” tweeted Johnson, a former consultant with the team. “Since Jack Easterby has walk (sic) into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

DeAndre Hopkins quote tweeted Johnson, saying “When Dre speak listen.” Hopkins was, of course, Watson’s favorite target to throw to before Bill O’Brien traded him to the Arizona Cardinals last offseason.

Jan. 7, 12:00 p.m.

According to Pro Football talk’s Mike Florio, “rumors already are circulating” that Watson could ask for a trade depending on what happens with the next coaching hire for the Texans. He is said to have been discussing that prospect with teammates.

Watson led the NFL in passing yards this past regular season, but the Texans still ended up at 4-12. J.J. Watt even said after the final game of the season that he was sorry for wasting another year of Watson’s time in the league.

The Pro Bowler has a no-trade clause in his contract.