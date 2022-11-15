Latest on potential Giants target Odell Beckham Jr.: Former coach thinks choice could be Giants or Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. closeup smiling with Rams white jersey 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and potential Giants target. Here's the latest...

Nov. 15, 11:24 a.m.

Beckham's high school coach, Nelson Stewart, thinks the Beckham sweepstakes could come down to the Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

"If I’m a betting man right now, I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas," Stewart told The New York Post. "It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York."

Stewart added that Beckham "loved" his time with the Giants.

"His end in New York was abrupt at a time of turmoil, and it had a cloudiness to it," Stewart told The Post. "I think to go back to where it all started would be amazing for Odell. He’s grown up a lot, he’s grounded and he loves being a dad. He’s just in a great spot now. To me New York is a win-win."

Nov. 11, 3:40 p.m.

Saquon Barkley said that he would "love" it if Beckham signed with the Giants.

"He knows how I feel, he knows how we feel in the locker room," Barkley told reporters. "Like I’ve said before, he’s a heck of a player. I’m more just not saying words, more focused on him just continuing to attack his rehab, get ready.

"He’s a special player and he’s still got a lot left in the tank. I know how he is already with his mindset, going at this rehab and when he’s able to come back he’s gonna show his skill set.”

Nov. 7, 9:29 a.m.

Speaking with Complex Sports, Beckham listed the Giants among his possible landing spots, and said he wanted to be with his next team for the long haul.

"Whether it's Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, a reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill like my last -- I'm not saying I've only got three or four left. But these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, I can call this place a home. ... I'm tired of living out of two-week suitcases. I've done the rock and roll life."

Responding to those who claim teams only want Beckham for his "name," he said: "It's just weird that GMs of teams, teams that are all going to the playoffs, that are all 6-2, all 7-0, the top teams are calling. It's not like just any teams are calling. People know what I can do on the field."

Nov. 1, 2:17 p.m.

Giants GM Joe Schoen, speaking to reporters after the Giants stood pat at the trade deadline, discussed the potential of signing Beckham, who would obviously fill a huge need with New York's receiver group lacking established contributors.

Beckham, who could soon be ready to return after working his way back from ACL surgery, visited the Giants' facility in early-October in a non-official capacity.

"I had no idea he was in the building until he was out of the building," Schoen said. "Obviously, he's been a good player. He's a guy we would consider and talk to when he's healthy.

"I think he did the ACL (surgery) in February, so not sure really where he is physically. But yeah, any player that'll upgrade the roster we're gonna consider and have conversations with their representatives."

Asked about the idea that Beckham would welcome a reunion with the Giants, Schoen said the reporters would know more than him.

"Does he? I don't know. You tell me," Schoen said. "You guys probably talk to him more than me. That's a hypothetical. He's a good player, from what I evaluate, if he's healthy. If a player is healthy and he'll help us win football games, we will pursue them if they fit what we're looking for."