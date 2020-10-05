The Latest: Kenin in French Open quarterfinals for 1st time

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Karen Khachanov in three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) -- The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin turned things around at the French Open after a poor opening set to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the first time.

The No. 4-seeded Kenin beat the 49th-ranked Fiona Ferro 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier. Ferro was the last French man or woman still around in singles.

Chair umpire Marijana Veljovic warned Kenin's father, Alexander, for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches. Alexander Kenin had changed seats during the match to be right next to Ferro's coach, Emmanuel Planque, who was closer to the court.

Kenin upset Serena Williams at last year's French Open en route to making it to the fourth round. But until now, the 21-year-old American had never been to the quarterfinals at any clay-court tournament.

She won her first Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park at the start of this season and now is 14-1 at major tournaments in 2020.

Kenin won't find out who her next opponent is until Tuesday. That's because the fourth-round match between another American, Danielle Collins, and 30th-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia was rained out Monday and delayed a day.

6:20 p.m.

Novak Djokovic reached the French Open quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament.

The top-seeded Djokovic faced his toughest challenge yet this year at Roland Garros but still won rather easily against No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 at Court Philippe Chatrier, taking the last four games.

The stadium's new $55 million retractable roof was shut because of a heavy downpour.

Djokovic has won all 12 sets he's played in Paris this year and dropped a total of only 25 games so far. He lost five games in each of his first three matches.

This victory puts Djokovic in his 47th Grand Slam quarterfinal, second only to Roger Federer's 57.

Djokovic is seeking a second French Open championship and 18th major trophy overall. Among men, only Federer, with 20, and Rafael Nadal, with 19, have more.

Djokovic will face No. 17 seed Pablo Carreno Busta or qualifier Daniel Altmaier next. The rain prevented their fourth-round match from starting when it was supposed to at open-air Court Suzanne Lenglen.

3:25 p.m.

Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals for the first time by beating Marton Fucsovics 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

The 13th-seeded Russian saved three set points serving at 5-4 down and 0-40 in the fourth set.

He won on his second match point when the unseeded Fucsovics put a forehand into the net after Rublev had hit a volley at the net.

The two-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist Rublev had never been beyond the first round at Roland Garros.

He next faces fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

12:55 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in eight years by beating Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4.

The seventh-seeded Czech player lost her only semifinal match at Roland Garros in 2012.

Zhang had a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the first set.

Kvitova sat waiting wrapped in a pink coat to combat the chilly conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier. She then did some leg exercises to keep warm.

The 30-year-old Kvitova will next face Laura Siegemund. The unseeded German beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals at a major tournament for the first time.

12:20 p.m.

There will still be crowds for the final week of French Open after Paris police decided not to reduce the limit of 1,000 spectators per day.

Paris police chief Didier Lallement said bars in Paris will close for two weeks from Tuesday as part of new measures to slow coronavirus infections.

But he maintained the current limit of 1,000 spectators at sports events in Paris and specifically noted the clay-court tournament at Roland Garros.

The decision will come as a relief to players.

Many have said how much they appreciate having spectators even in much smaller numbers than normal.

