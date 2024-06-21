Latest PFF receiver rankings not a good look for Patriots

The New England Patriots’ receiving corps is not looked at favorably in a new ranking from Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema, who ranked the unit last out of 32 teams in the NFL.

The organization is returning its most productive wide receiver from 2023 in second-year player DeMario Douglas. Also returning is veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is looking to bounce back after a difficult 2023 season. Douglas recorded 49 catches for 561 yards, while Smith-Schuster recorded 29 catches for 260 yards and a touchdown.

Kendrick Bourne will be returning as well, and he is looking to bounce back after suffering an injury at the end of October last year. He tallied 37 catches for 406 yards and three touchdowns before the injury.

The Patriots have a collection of wide receivers looking to prove themselves. While the situation might seem bleak presently, there are reasons to be optimistic for the future.

Sikkema wrote:

The team’s second- and third-highest-graded receivers in 2023 were Demario Douglas and Hunter Henry. Rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker should get a good amount of looks early on. At running back, New England brought in Antonio Gibson, who is a good pass-catcher. Ultimately, this is a low-ceiling group for 2024. But the long-term outlook is decent.

It will be interesting to see how all of the receivers develop. New England certainly has young talent at their disposal. Nevertheless, it might make for a rocky 2024 season as the rookies continue to develop.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire