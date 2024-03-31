Latest info from Penn State’s last visit with top QB target

It was a huge weekend in Happy Valley for Penn State as they welcomed a ton of visitors to campus to see the program and watch spring practice.

With many high-valued targets on their list attending over the weekend, there was one that stood out the most based upon the importance of that position and the profile he has within the state.

That player is quarterback Matt Zollers.

Listed as the No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania, he also is ranked as the third-best QB in the country and the 17th overall player in his class according to On3.

This would be a huge get for the Nittany Lions after Zollers’ recruitment went national. His final four will be between Penn State, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, and Pittsburgh and the announcement will come on April 4.

That’s why this was such an important visit for both parties.

It was the last time that James Franklin and the offensive staff could put together a pitch with the recruit also getting to see how practices would work.

Zollers is visiting three schools in five days before making his decision, and his trip to Happy Valley was the first before he heads to Alabama and Georgia.

He spoke with Brian Dohn of 247Sports coming out of his visit this weekend and shared some insight into what took place and where Penn State stands following the trip (subscription required).

When asked what he wanted to see during this trip after already having visited six times previously, Zollers said he wanted to see what practice was like and how the communication was during meetings.

This was a great opportunity for these recruits to see how practice works, giving them an idea of what it’s like within the program.

Zollers also told Dohn that the coaching staff reiterated they want to coach him and want want him at Penn State.

With new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki inheriting the recruitment of the top prospect, developing a relationship is going to be paramount in this process.

Zollers said they discussed scheme and how he would fit into what Kotelnicki would run with him behind center, changing things to match what the quarterback’s strengths and weaknesses are.

Lastly, Dohn asked Zollers about his relationship with Franklin. The recruit said he likes the coach and has times where they communicate without discussing football.

Zollers will finish up his visits before ultimately making up his mind about which school he will attend and announce his decision on April 4.

