Latest update on Patriots TE Mike Gesicki's injury in camp practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mike Gesicki is expected to play a meaningful role in the New England Patriots offense during the 2023 NFL season, which is why it was concerning that the veteran tight end had to leave Monday's training camp practice early with an upper body injury.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and MassLive's Mark Daniels tweeted details of the play and how Gesicki walked off the field.

TE Mike Gesicki left practice early Monday after landing hard on his side during a 1-on-1 tackling drill (new drill in 2023 with tackling to ground).



LB Jahlani Tavai was the tackler and Gesicki took the brunt of it. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 14, 2023

Looked like Mike Gesicki suffered an injury to his arm or shoulder early in Monday’s practice. He left immediately with Patriots trainer Jim Whalen. It looked like he was hunched over and holding his right arm.



The injury happened after a tackling drill — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) August 14, 2023

The Patriots don't have much depth at tight end behind Gesicki and Hunter Henry. Therefore, losing Gesicki for any amount of time would be a real setback for New England's offense.

The Patriots signed Gesicki to a one-year contract in free agency back in March after he spent five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The 25-year-old tight end tallied 32 receptions for 362 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games for the Dolphins last season.

Gesicki has been pretty durable in his career, too. He has missed only one game in five career seasons.