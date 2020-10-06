Latest Patriots COVID-19 player did not have close contact with Cam Newton

Given the news that Patriots practice-squad defensive tackle Bill Murray has landed on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list, the obvious question was this: Was he on the plane to and from Kansas City with roughly 20 who had close contact with Cam Newton, or was he on the other plane?

The answer: Neither.

That said, Murray was not among the members of the organization who had close contact with Murray.

As noted by Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston and confirmed by PFT, Murray didn’t make the trip to Kansas City, which reduces the extent to which others may have been exposed to Murray. However, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Murray is one of the players who accepted the invitation from the team to stay at the hotel near Gillette Stadium. It’s possible that, based on interactions with other players staying at the hotel, the virus may have spread.

Time will tell, as it always does given this disease. The incubation period continues to provide a gaping donut hole for the NFL, allowing persons with COVID-19 to get in to the building and to potentially expose others to it before a positive test result is detected.

