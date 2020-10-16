Latest on Patriots-Broncos game after reported positive COVID-19 tests

Will Pats-Broncos be postponed again? Here are the latest updates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stop us if you've heard this before, but the status of the New England Patriots' game against the Denver Broncos is in doubt.

The Patriots canceled practice Friday after at least one more positive COVID-19 test, per multiple reports. At the moment, though, their Week 6 game against the Broncos is still on for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

New England and Denver were supposed to play on Monday night of Week 5 but had to reschedule last Sunday after Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive for COVID-19.

While the Patriots and Broncos playing three days after more positive COVID-19 tests seems risky, Denver is still preparing to travel to Foxboro this weekend, per ABC7's Troy Renck and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

#Broncos have been in communication with NFL about reports on #Patriots positive test and are proceeding forward with Sunday’s preparation. All they can do until get more info #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 16, 2020

Broncos are being told to be prepared to play Sunday vs. the Patriots, per source. Players want to play, and the game is on as the NFL gathers more information. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020

The Broncos have reported no positive tests and already reshuffled their schedule, so it makes sense why they'd want to play Sunday rather than jump through more schedule hoops.

If the game could not be played Sunday, the NFL would be presented with its toughest scheduling challenge to date. Both teams, the Patriots and Broncos, had their byes last weekend and bye flexibility is gone. https://t.co/HMCsLPbd8l — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2020

Of course, schedule challenges should take a back seat to the health and safety of players, coaches and their families. But the NFL has yet to discuss any contingency plans for Sunday's game, per Schefter, so it appears they're currently relying on wishful thinking.