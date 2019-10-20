How latest Patrick Mahomes injury report impacts Patriots vs. Chiefs Week 14 game

NFL fans who had circled the Week 14 showdown between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs on their calendars can breathe a sigh of relief.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a knee injury that knocked him out of Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. The injury, given Mahomes' importance to the Chiefs, had the potential to not only impact the Chiefs' 2019 season, but also the entire AFC playoff race.

Luckily for Mahomes, his injury is not too serious. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the reigning NFL MVP will miss three to five weeks. Therefore, the chances of Mahomes being back in time for Kansas City's trip to Gillette Stadium in December look pretty good right now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From @NFLGameDay: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is out 3-5 weeks, either back in Week 11 or after the bye in Week 13. Two key points: He avoided major injury by not moving on the field and surgery wasn't discussed at all during the week. pic.twitter.com/tbW7zAXDvc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2019

The Patriots enter Week 7 as the only unbeaten team in the AFC with a 7-0 record. The Chiefs, with a 4-2 record, are atop the AFC West division and tied with the Houston Texans for the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Story continues

The Week 14 matchup between the Chiefs and Patriots likely will have a huge impact on the race for the AFC's top seed. The Chiefs already are two games behind the Patriots for the No. 1 seed, and beating the defending Super Bowl champs on the road without Mahomes would have been an extremely difficult task. Even with Mahomes healthy and playing, the Chiefs will have a tough task ahead of them because the Patriots, as of Sunday, have won 19 consecutive games at home, including the playoffs.

The two Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes games last season were two of the best games of the entire decade. Luckily for fans everywhere, we should get Round 3 in December barring an injury setback for Mahomes.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

How latest Patrick Mahomes injury report impacts Patriots vs. Chiefs Week 14 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston