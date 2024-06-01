Latest Oklahoma offer Makhi Williams-Lee, set to officially visit in June

Oklahoma and Todd Bates have been a match made in heaven on the recruiting trail. Last year’s defensive line haul was lauded publicly by many media pundits for its depth, versatility, upside, and star power.

The class of 2025 may not be nearly as deep nationwide, but there is still help to be found in the nooks and crannies of the recruiting world.

Oklahoma offered a seemingly unknown commodity in Makhi Williams-Lee, and by all accounts, he may be a late bloomer and someone who could go under the radar and end up being a steal down the road.

He’s not ranked on any site, but it’s clear Bates sees something there to offer him.

He’s a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive lineman out of Atlanta, Georgia. He plays his high school ball at Lakeside High School. His junior season saw him amass 77 tackles, 22 of which were for losses. He had ten sacks, four quarterback hurries, and two fumble recoveries.

His offer list is sparse, and the Sooners are far and away the most prominent offer he has. NC State, Texas Tech, and James Madison are a few of the other schools that are in pursuit.

With the announcement of his offer, Williams-Lee announced he would be taking an official visit to Norman on the weekend of June 14. That weekend is becoming a pivotal moment for Sooners in the 2025 recruiting class as a number of other commits are planning to be in town.

While the offer list isn’t overwhelming, Williams-Lee has some admirable explosive traits and a frame that could hold 300 pounds or more. He may not be depended on to start day one if he were to commit and become a Sooner. Still, he’s the type of player that Oklahoma could let work in the weight room and see how he develops after a few offseasons in Jerry Schmidt’s hands, alongside getting coached up by Bates.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire