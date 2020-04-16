The Latest: Novak Djokovic praised for donation in Italy

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Novak Djokovic has been praised by the director general of the local health authority in Bergamo for his donation to help control the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Peter Assembergs says ''we never expected to see on our bank account a donation from such a prestigious person.''

Assembergs says ''reading among the donators the name of the best tennis player in the world ... made me emotional.''

The money will be used to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment.

Djokovic, his wife and their foundation recently donated 1 million euros (about $1.1 million) to help hospitals in Serbia.

This year's Tour de France will start on Aug. 29 and finish on Sept. 20 and will be followed by cycling's two other major races.

The International Cycling Union announced the new dates after consulting with race organizer Amaury Sport Organisation. The Tour could not start as scheduled on June 27 because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UCI also says the world championships will go ahead as planned from Sept. 20-27 and will be followed by the Giro d'Italia and the Spanish Vuelta. No official dates were given for those two major races.

The UCI says prestigious one-day road classics such as Paris-Roubaix and Liege-Bastogne-Liege will be maintained at dates still to be defined.

