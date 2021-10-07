Latest Notre Dame bowl projections

Notre Dame stumbled last week in a 24-13 home defeat at the hands of Cincinnati. While the Bearcats now look ahead to trying to crash the College Football Playoff party, Notre Dame tries to pick up the pieces and still reach a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Can they?

Growth and adjustments will remain required even if the next seven weeks don’t appear to be as daunting as they once did for the Irish.

Here is where a few of the major outlets are projecting Notre Dame to head this postseason:

Sporting News

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Bender of the Sporting News has Notre Dame headed to Atlanta for an appearance in the Peach Bowl. The Demon Deacons are currently the only remaining unbeaten team in the ACC.

Bowl Game: Peach Bowl

Opponent: Wake Forest

USA TODAY

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Erick Smith of the USA TODAY has Notre Dame falling short of the New Year’s Six. Instead he has them taking on Iowa State in the same stadium they met to end the 2019 season.

Bowl Game: Cheez-It Bowl

Opponent: Iowa State

CBS Sports

Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame and Virginia Tech haven’t even played yet but once is already not enough for Jerry Palm of CBS Sports who has the two meeting again in a New Year’s Six contest.

Bowl Game: Peach Bowl

Opponent: Virginia Tech

Athlon Sports

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In our very scientifically done research, the first place we found to double-up a Notre Dame bowl projection this week was at Athlon as they have the same end of season destination and opponent for the Irish as the USA TODAY.

Bowl Game: Cheez-It Bowl

Opponent: Iowa State

College Football News

Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Our friend Pete Fiutak of College Football News has Notre Dame headed to a different location than anyone yet and playing an opponent for what would be the first time in program history.

Bowl Game: Gator Bowl

Opponent: Mississippi State

Up in the Air

Story continues

How does this team respond to their first loss?

If the Irish are able to go on the road and win at Virginia Tech on Saturday night then it should be all-systems-go in terms of believing a New Year’s Six date in Atlanta is likely as a few projected.

If the Irish fall this weekend or look poor in a win then it may be yet another trip to Orlando or Jacksonville on the docket.

Related:

Notre Dame releases first depth chart for Virginia Tech game

College football experts make Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech predictions

Notre Dame loses wide receiver for rest of season

Michael Mayer injury update before Notre Dame-Virginia Tech

Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks in Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Tale of the Tape: Starting Running Backs in Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

1

1