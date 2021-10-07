Latest Notre Dame bowl projections
Notre Dame stumbled last week in a 24-13 home defeat at the hands of Cincinnati. While the Bearcats now look ahead to trying to crash the College Football Playoff party, Notre Dame tries to pick up the pieces and still reach a New Year’s Six bowl game.
Can they?
Growth and adjustments will remain required even if the next seven weeks don’t appear to be as daunting as they once did for the Irish.
Here is where a few of the major outlets are projecting Notre Dame to head this postseason:
Sporting News
Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Bender of the Sporting News has Notre Dame headed to Atlanta for an appearance in the Peach Bowl. The Demon Deacons are currently the only remaining unbeaten team in the ACC.
Bowl Game: Peach Bowl
Opponent: Wake Forest
USA TODAY
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Erick Smith of the USA TODAY has Notre Dame falling short of the New Year’s Six. Instead he has them taking on Iowa State in the same stadium they met to end the 2019 season.
Bowl Game: Cheez-It Bowl
Opponent: Iowa State
CBS Sports
Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame and Virginia Tech haven’t even played yet but once is already not enough for Jerry Palm of CBS Sports who has the two meeting again in a New Year’s Six contest.
Bowl Game: Peach Bowl
Opponent: Virginia Tech
Athlon Sports
Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
In our very scientifically done research, the first place we found to double-up a Notre Dame bowl projection this week was at Athlon as they have the same end of season destination and opponent for the Irish as the USA TODAY.
Bowl Game: Cheez-It Bowl
Opponent: Iowa State
College Football News
Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Our friend Pete Fiutak of College Football News has Notre Dame headed to a different location than anyone yet and playing an opponent for what would be the first time in program history.
Bowl Game: Gator Bowl
Opponent: Mississippi State
Up in the Air
How does this team respond to their first loss?
If the Irish are able to go on the road and win at Virginia Tech on Saturday night then it should be all-systems-go in terms of believing a New Year’s Six date in Atlanta is likely as a few projected.
If the Irish fall this weekend or look poor in a win then it may be yet another trip to Orlando or Jacksonville on the docket.
Related:
Notre Dame releases first depth chart for Virginia Tech game
College football experts make Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech predictions
Notre Dame loses wide receiver for rest of season
Michael Mayer injury update before Notre Dame-Virginia Tech
Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks in Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech
Tale of the Tape: Starting Running Backs in Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech
1
1