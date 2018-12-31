The latest on Nick Foles' rib injury and status vs. Bears in wild-card round of playoffs originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Phew.

As the Eagles begin preparations for their playoff game against the Bears next weekend in Chicago, they'll do so knowing Nick Foles will be ready.

The Eagles got good news on Foles Monday morning. His test results on his bruised ribs came back clear and he will start against the Bears on Sunday in Chicago.

"We'll take care of him and make sure he's ready for Sunday," head coach Doug Pederson said.

The Eagles' quarterback was still in some pain Sunday night, but the fact that he still spoke to reporters was a good indication that the injury wasn't too serious. And when Foles spoke after the Eagles clinched a playoff spot, he made it pretty clear he didn't plan on missing this game.

"I'm optimistic," Foles said Sunday night. "I feel like we'll get this thing situated. My goal is to be out there playing."

Foles got hit in the ribs as he was sacked by Ryan Kerrigan in the second half on Sunday. He went into the locker room and did not return. Foles took a shot to his ribs from Jadeveon Clowney in the Texans game as well but missed just one snap in the fourth-quarter on that game-winning drive.

In his absence this time, third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld took over and threw his first career touchdown pass.

But it's back to the bench now for Sudfeld. Pederson said Sudfeld is the backup quarterback "as of right now."

Pederson didn't have any updates on Carson Wentz and wouldn't entertain any hypothetical questions about whether or not Foles is the quarterback as long as he keeps winning.

"I'll evaluate next Monday," Pederson said.

Before he got hurt on Sunday, Foles was playing really well. He completed 28 of 33 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He tied an NFL record with 25 straight completions.

"My plan is to get ready to roll," Foles said. "That's my plan. Obviously, we still have to look into a lot of different things (Monday), and it's unfortunate I couldn't finish the game today, but I want to get this thing going.

"I want to wear that jersey one more time. Hopefully more. All we have guaranteed is this week, so once again being in the moment and taking care of what I have to take care of now. I'm excited we were able to earn one more week."

Other injury notes

• Mike Wallace (ankle) will do more individual drills this week. It seems unlikely he would play without getting in team drills.

• Sidney Jones (hamstring) is day to day, but still a bit of a long shot.

• Isaac Seumalo (pec) will get more practice reps this week and appears to be nearing a return. It's worth wondering if the Eagles would simply stick with Stefen Wisniewski at left guard.

