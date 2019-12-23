The NFL is still investigating the New England Patriots' alleged videotaping of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline, but so far it looks like there will be minimal -- if any -- discipline from the league.

According to Pro Football Talk, NFL investigators recently have been conducting interviews with members of the Patriots organization to determine whether there is a link between the Kraft Sports and Entertainment video crew and football operations. The Patriots have been adamant that the production crew, which was filming a "Do Your Job" feature on an advance scout in Cleveland, has nothing to do with the football team.

Pro Football Talk also reports league investigators "want to make that connection" between the video crew and the team, and are "showing frustration" when unable to do so.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

If the NFL cannot establish a connection between the two sides, it's highly unlikely the Patriots will receive a harsh penalty. It's worth noting, however, that commissioner Roger Goodell stated New England's history of illegal videotaping will play a role in the league's decision.

There still is no word on when the NFL's investigation could conclude. But right now, it certainly doesn't appear the league has any proof of wrongdoing by the Patriots.

Latest update in NFL's 'Spygate 2.0' investigation bodes well for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston