Latest update to NFL player COVID vaccinations: Every team above 60 percent

With NFL training camps opening up across the league this week, plenty of players have evidently decided to get take the COVID-19 vaccinate just before hitting the field.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the number of players that have taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination has increased once again.

Previously a report on July 16 indicated that 73.8 percent of players in the NFL had taken one dose. As of Monday, that number has jumped up to 83.6 percent.

In addition, the first report also indicated that four teams in the league had below 50 percent of their players vaccinated at the time. Since then, that number has totally evaporated.

Per Pelissero, every team in the league has at least reached the 60 percent threshold.

Finally, latest numbers indicate that at least 10 teams have hit more than 90 percent.

Between the two reports on the number of players vaccinated, the NFL and NFLPA also agreed upon some changes to the way the league will approach COVID-19 cases in 2021.

Last season, the NFL did all it could to fit in games if teams had a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room. The NFL even played on a Tuesday.

That will not be the case next season. Teams will be subject to forfeits and other financial penalties if an outbreak occurs and it involved unvaccinated players or staff members.