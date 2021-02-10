Latest NFL mock draft skips skill players early for Dolphins

It is a day that ends in ‘Y’, which means there’s another 2021 NFL mock draft out — and this one goes off the beaten path for the Miami Dolphins. Miami, who is widely considered to be in the running for all of the top skill players eligible for this year’s draft, does not draft one in their first three picks in NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter’s latest effort. Instead, Dolphins fans who watched the Super Bowl with great concern regarding the Chiefs’ inability to protect Patrick Mahomes and how that issue still lingers with the Dolphins will find a great deal of peace with Reuter’s picks for the Dolphins:

No. 3 – OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

“The Dolphins pick the top prospect on the board, building around Tua Tagovailoa. They become the first team to select offensive tackles in consecutive first rounds in a decade (Packers took Bryan Bulaga in 2010 and Derek Sherrod in ’11; Seahawks took Russell Okung in 2010 and James Carpenter in ’11). Sewell can play left or right tackle, allowing Dolphins coaches to maximize the services of second-year players Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt.” – Chad Reuter

No. 18 – LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

“Although the Dolphins will likely focus on offense in the early rounds, they shouldn’t ignore the need for young playmakers at the second level of their defense. Collins is an all-around talent too valuable to fall much lower.” – Chad Reuter

No. 36 – IOL Landon Dickerson

No. 50 – WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville

No. 81 – WR Frank Darby, Arizona State

The early returns of Sewell and Dickerson along the offense line would provide Miami with one of the most highly invested in groups in all of football. Miami’s entire offensive front, sans one player — presumably Solomon Kindley — would have been top-40 selections between the 2020 and 2021 NFL Drafts. Should a draft like this materialize, it would be assumed that Miami would feature Sewell and Jackson at the tackle positions, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley at the guards and Dickerson at center.

If that group doesn’t protect Tagovailoa, it is hard to imagine one that would.

Collins is also a popular pick for the Dolphins given his size and versatility. His coverage skills at 260 pounds is pretty rare and his presence would certainly give Brian Flores a Dont’a Hightower type linebacker to match Flores’ days in New England as a defensive coach.

The wide receiver picks? They’re a bit of a departure from many of the names currently pegged to Miami. Atwell is a diminutive burner and would presumably replace Jakeem Grant’s role on the field, where as Darby is a plus athlete. But his selection comes in front of other receivers like Tylan Wallace, Elijah Moore, Amon-Ra St. Brown and others — all of which may be better fits for the needs of Tagovailoa this offseason.