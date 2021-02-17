Latest NFL.com mock draft avoids full Alabama reunion for Dolphins

Few NFL Draft gurus are in the know like NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah. The former personnel man for the Baltimore Ravens typically has a great feel on the landscape of the league and an understanding of where teams have their attention most. The result of such a distinction? His mock drafts building up to the spring are always worth a look — they offer a fair level of insight into league-wide impressions of talent and a strong indication of who may match where.

Jeremiah released his latest mock draft yesterday; his second iteration of the 2021 cycle. And for the Dolphins, the selections were at expected positions: wide receiver and running back. That’s the good news. But Jeremiah also went off script and away from the trend so many Dolphins fans are pulling for; an all-Alabama 1st-round.

Here’s who Jeremiah gave the Dolphins in his latest mock:

No. 3 overall – WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU

“I flirted with giving the Dolphins one of the top offensive linemen here, but they are desperate for difference-making speed and playmaking ability on the outside.” – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

No. 18 overall – RB Najee Harris, Alabama

“After taking Chase at No. 3, the Dolphins double down on playmakers, reuniting Harris with former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa. This would give Miami the makings of a dynamic, young offense.” – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

What we do know about both Chase and Harris is that they’re both physical football players. And from that sense, both figure to be a great pairing with Brian Flores and his coaching staff. And, unlike what Miami currently has in the picture, both Chase and Harris are more dynamic athletes than what the Dolphins currently boast, too. Harris may not be especially faster than Myles Gaskin, but he’s running with 30+ extra pounds on his frame at the same speed.

Chase, on the other hand, is expected to test well — even if his play speed isn’t always to the same standard.

So the Dolphins, in this scenario, are getting faster, more physical and more physically talented in the 1st-round. The concern will of course be whether or not Chase has the separation ability to allow Tua Tagovailoa to thrive. But if the Dolphins ultimately make that decision, it will be clear that their young franchise quarterback is going to have to meet the team in the middle as it pertains to the Dolphins building around Tua while also staying true to their own ideals at each position.