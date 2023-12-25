What’s the latest news on five-star QB Bryce Underwood?

The No. 1 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class is nearing his commitment decision.

Bryce Underwood is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, five-star quarterback from Belleville High School in Belleville, Michigan, who will announce his commitment decision on Jan. 6.

Underwood is not only ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 class but he is also ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class. The two main schools that have been in a recruiting war over the talented quarterback are LSU and Michigan. Michigan was the early leader which makes sense seeing as he is from Michigan, but that has changed.

The LSU Tigers are now the favorite to land him. The Tigers have received multiple Crystal Ball projections to land him on 247Sports and the Tigers are a 92% favorite to land him per On3. That could change now with Mike Denbrock leaving Baton Rouge for Notre Dame. Anytime a team loses their offensive coordinator, it could shake up their recruiting.

Can the Tigers still hold on in Underwood’s recruitment or will Michigan take him away?

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire