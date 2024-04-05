Latest news adds fuel to fire of Patriots drafting QB Drake Maye

The 2024 NFL draft picture might finally be coming together.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said earlier this week that the Chicago Bears still looked like the landing spot for Caleb Williams, and the Washington Commanders were set on taking Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

“I know we’re not supposed to spoil picks, and we’ll see how the Commanders decide to move forward with the No. 2 overall selection,” Schefter said, during an episode of “The Adam Schefter Podcast.” “But a little over a few weeks out, to me, I think the signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels being the second overall pick at No. 2. It seems like he’s popular in the scouting community. It seems like he would bring a lot of the attributes that the Commanders would like. …It’s hard for me today, today, to see Jayden Daniels sliding much past pick No. 2.”

There's a lot of smoke connecting Jayden Daniels to DC. Is it smokescreen? We'll see. But to a man, local and national media seem to be connecting the LSU QB to Washington. pic.twitter.com/Xk0AxrP43U — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) April 4, 2024

If Daniels goes to the Commanders, that would likely mean the pick for the Patriots at No. 3 is North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye would be tasked with reviving a Patriots offense that has struggled over the past couple of seasons. He has the resume to do it, after recording 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season for the Tar Heels.

His best season came in 2022, when he threw for 4,321 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Patriots need a game-changing signal-caller, and Maye clearly has the potential to fit the bill as one of the top quarterback prospects in the entire draft.

