Latest NCAA men’s basketball bracketology: Vols are No. 3 seed in Milwaukee

No. 17 Tennessee (20-7, 11-4 SEC) defeated Missouri (10-18, 4-11 SEC), 80-61, at Mizzou Arena in Columbia on Tuesday.

USA TODAY Sports’ latest NCAA men’s basketball bracketology has the Vols as a No. 3 seed following its win Tuesday.

Tennessee is projected to play No. 14 seed Towson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The entire NCAA Tournament projections can be viewed here.

Tennessee’s remaining regular season schedule consists of hosting Auburn Saturday, at Georgia (March 1) and a home contest with Arkansas (March 5).

The SEC Tournament will take place March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Selection Sunday for the NCAA DI men’s basketball tournament is March 13.

Updated 2022 SEC men’s basketball standings following Feb. 22 contests