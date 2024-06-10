Latest mock draft has Sixers selecting Dayton big man DaRon Holmes II

The 2024 NBA draft is right around the corner with Round 1 taking place on June 26 and Round 2 taking place the next day.

The Philadelphia 76ers are unlikely to make a selection in the draft as they are likely to trade their picks for win-now players, but with that being said, they do currently have the No. 16 pick at their disposal.

The immediate need for the Sixers is for a wing player to complement Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. They need to add somebody who can produce on both ends of the floor in the high-pressure situations of the playoffs.

Another potential need is backup center when considering Paul Reed’s contract is not guaranteed for the 2024-25 season. A mock draft put together by SB Nation has Philadelphia selecting Dayton big man DaRon Holmes II:

Holmes was one of the very best players in college basketball as a junior at Dayton by making serious improvements as a shooter, passer, and ball handler. He’s an interesting fit next to Joel Embiid because he could give the Sixers backup five minutes while also providing another big body to play next to the one-time MVP. Holmes is a bit undersized for a center at 6’9 barefoot with a 7-foot wingspan, but he’s a really smart roller, good passer, and powerful finisher with above the rim leaping ability. His college production was so incredible that it feels foolish to discount his NBA translation.

Holmes averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while also shooting 38.6% from deep in the 2023-24 season with Dayton. He will be looking to add to his game as he continues to grow and develop as a player, but the Sixers could use a guy with his skill set for the bench unit.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire