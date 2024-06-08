Latest mock draft has Sixers selecting USC point guard Isaiah Collier

The Philadelphia 76ers are headed into an important offseason after a tough ending to the 2023-24 season. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has a ton of cap space at his disposal and will be looking to add to the roster as the Sixers move forward.

Morey can move the No. 16 pick as he begins to look to acquire a big name to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. With that being said, maybe the Sixers should look into selecting a younger player to develop and grow within the system.

A mock draft put together by Bleacher Report has the Sixers going after a point guard in the form of Isaiah Collier out of USC:

Listed as 6’5″ by USC, Isaiah Collier measured 6’2.5″ (socks) with a near 6’5″ wingspan at the NBA combine. He also didn’t shoot that well during drills, and teams will be looking closely into his almost set jump shot during workouts. Still, the draw to Collier is his shiftiness for creativity, physicality attacking and finishing and live-dribble passing skill. Teams that think his jump shot and decision-making should improve will see more upside than those worried about his low-volume three-point numbers and turnovers.

Collier averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 27 games with the Trojans. He shot only 33.8% from deep, but it stands to reason that he will improve upon those numbers as he grows and develops as a player in this league.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire