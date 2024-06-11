Latest mock draft has Sixers selecting Jared McCain with No. 16 pick

As the 2024 NBA draft continues to approach–June 26–all eyes will be on the Philadelphia 76ers to see what they will do with their selection. There is a large assumption that they will trade the pick for a win-now player, but there is a school of thought that they could make that selection.

The Sixers have a few needs that have to be addressed in the upcoming offseason. They could use a wing player next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, which they will likely fill in the free agent market, but they could also use another ball-handler for the bench unit.

A mock draft put together by Bleacher Report has the Sixers selecting Duke guard Jared McCain with the 16th pick:

If Jared McCain makes it this far, the Sixers can check that box without sacrificing upside. The 6’3″ scoring guard seems capable of perking up an NBA bench offense right now. His three-ball runs fiery hot, and he’s an off-the-dribble shooting threat from anywhere on the floor. He is also a clever ball-handler and pick-and-roll creator who can create clean looks for his teammates.

As a freshman at Duke, McCain averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 41.4% from deep. That smooth 3-point shot is going to translate to the NBA level and will allow him to make an immediate impact. It will be interesting to see what happens as the Sixers continue to move forward toward the draft.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire