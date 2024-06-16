Latest mock draft has Sixers selecting Baylor wing Ja’Kobe Walter

As the Philadelphia 76ers head into the offseason, President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey knows he must find ways to upgrade the roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in order for the Sixers to contend in the Eastern Conference truly.

The way Morey will do that is through free agency and trade as the Sixers have a ton of cap space they can use to acquire a win-now player. Morey can also dangle the No. 16 pick and see if he can get a good role player from a team that wants to stockpile more picks.

With that being said, the Sixers do have that pick. A mock draft put together by HoopsHype has Philadelphia selecting Baylor wing Ja’Kobe Walter:

With Buddy Hield entering unrestricted free agency, Ja’Kobe Walter offers a cheaper three-point marksmanship alternative and is a capable perimeter defender with a 6-foot-10 wingspan.

Walter averaged 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 34.1% from deep as a freshman at Baylor. He is extremely athletic and will be a rotational player in the NBA.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire