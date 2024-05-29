Latest mock draft has Sixers selecting Tristan de Silva with No. 16 pick

The Philadelphia 76ers have the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NBA draft when Round 1 begins on June 26 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. There is a high chance that President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey trades that pick, but if he doesn’t, he’ll have options.

The Sixers need a wing. They need somebody who can slide next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey and give the Sixers serious help from the perimeter. In a mock draft put together by The Ringer, they get just that with Colorado swingman Tristan de Silva:

Effortless spot-up 3-point shooter who’s made nearly 40 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s in college, per Synergy. Coordinated at-rim finisher with a knack for opportunistic cuts and sealing off defenders under the rim, then using either hand to hit hook shots. Capable of making every pass. He can run the break or a pick-and-roll and make creative left-handed wraparound passes to rollers. He makes entry passes look easy. Colorado stuck him in the middle of zones to pick apart defenses. Competitive defender with the quickness to switch screens and the awareness to make timely rotations off the ball.

In his senior season in Boulder, de Silva shot 39.5% from deep and averaged 16 points with 5.1 rebounds. The Sixers could use a player with his skill set for their bench unit to continue solidifying their roster and better contend with teams in the Eastern Conference.

