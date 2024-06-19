Latest mock draft has Sixers selecting Baylor’s Ja’Kobe Walter at 16

The 2024 NBA draft is now a week away and the Philadelphia 76ers have some decisions to make. They own the No. 16 pick in the first round and there is a good chance they trade the pick to acquire a player that will help them on their title quest right now.

With that being said, the Sixers could make the selection and bring in a young player who can help them move forward in the future. The Sixers still need to chase down the Boston Celtics, but also need young players for the future to develop.

A mock draft put together by Bleacher Report has the Sixers selecting Baylor wing Ja’Kobe Walter who has been a popular mock draft selection for Philadelphia:

No new updates were made to Ja’Kobe Walter’s scouting report after the NBA combine. His measurements, middle-of-the-pack athletic tests and promising shotmaking sequences were all expected. He will get pegged with a safe label that sees a three-and-D 2-guard who can defend both wing positions. The lack of creation and playmaking may make it tougher for teams to picture upside worth a top-10 pick.

Walter averaged 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds along with 1.4 assists as a freshman at Baylor. He is an athletic wing who can produce on both ends of the floor. He shot 34.1% from deep, which isn’t great, but it does show promise that he can turn into a legitimate threat from deep in the league.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire