Latest mock draft has Sixers selecting Marquette guard Tyler Kolek

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely move the No. 16 pick in order to acquire a player who can help them win now while their championship window is open. The Sixers have to make immediate upgrades around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to contend in the East.

With that being said, if the Sixers do decide to make that pick, there will be some solid options for them at that selection. Some veteran college players can produce right away in the league and that is the type of player who the Sixers will likely target.

A mock draft by CBS Sports has Philadelphia selecting Marquette guard Tyler Kolek with the 16th pick:

The 76ers need to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference and continue to make a push with star big man Joel Embiid. They could use additional playmaking and shot-making behind Tyrese Maxey and no one is more proven in those two regards than Kolek. Kolek’s skill, IQ and toughness could allow him to play a Payton Pritchard or TJ McConnell-style role in the NBA.

Kolek is a 4-year college player with his first season being at George Mason before transferring over to Marquette. He averaged 11.5 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 35.5% from deep across his collegiate career and will be looking to take that next step in the NBA.

