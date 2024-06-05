Latest mock draft projects Sixers will select Duke’s Jared McCain

The 2024 NBA draft is set for June 26 and the Philadelphia 76ers currently hold the No. 16 pick. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is likely to trade that pick in order to acquire a player who can contribute right away, but there are some options at 16.

Philadelphia has a couple of needs on the floor. One is a wing player. One has to assume that Morey will use Philadelphia’s cap space in order to go get one of the premier wings in the league. Another need is another ball-handler who can help right away.

A mock draft put together by Yahoo! Sports has the Sixers selecting Duke guard Jared McCain with the No. 16 pick:

McCain was one of the best shooters at the combine and will undoubtedly interview well with the teams. Because of his combination of high IQ and consistent shooting, McCain will be a hard guard to pass in the mid-first round.

McCain had a solid freshman season at Duke averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds. He’s more of a combo guard than a true point guard, but he did shoot 41.4% from deep for the Blue Devils. The Sixers will likely look for a veteran option than a rookie, but McCain would be a nice pickup for Philadelphia.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire