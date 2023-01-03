Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC East

As we conclude the college football season, we now enter draft season, and that means we will start thinking about events like the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

On top of that, we also start seeing more mock drafts as the weeks go on leading into the draft.

The latest mock draft from The Draft Network has Joey Porter Jr.headed to the New England Patriots with the 22nd overall pick.

This pick makes a ton of sense. So, let’s break this one down.

This is another talented class of corners, and Porter Jr. is one of them. Not only that, but we have seen him mocked to New England before.

The Patriots are an interesting team because they could really go a few different ways with their first selection. One could argue they do need a true number-one receiver. But them addressing their secondary makes a ton of sense.

It does seem like ever since the departure of Stephon Gilmore, the Patriots have struggled to find an identity in their cornerback room. Not only that, but they don’t really have a lot of depth in that area either.

Jalen Mills does have a potential out in 2023 and Jonathan Jones is also up for a new contract. Due to the lack of depth in their cornerback room, one could only guess one of those guys could get extended on top of drafting a corner in the early rounds.

Porter Jr. is everything you want in a prototypical NFL corner. His physicality and athleticism is something teams will fall in love with. From the standpoint of the Patriots, Porter Jr. could really help sure up their secondary and give them an identity in their cornerback room.

The Patriots are currently trying to make a playoff push. If you really think about it, New England has been doing more with less talent around them. Their defense has been led by Matthew Judon, who has been putting up career numbers with the Patriots.

The Nittany Lions have plenty of talented prospects for the 2023 draft, and 2023 NFL Draft, and Porter Jr. is one of them. The Patriots need a cornerback bad, and the Penn State standout would make a lot of sense for them to sure up their secondary.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire