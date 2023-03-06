Latest mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC North

We are nearing the 2023 NFL Draft, and with the combine now concluded, we were able to see some of the draft’s best prospects.

One of those prospects, perhaps one of the best at his position in this year’s draft is cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Not only that, but Porter Jr. has also been featured in several 2023 NFL mock drafts.

This week, Patrick Conn of the College Sports Wires has Porter Jr mocked to the Steelers with the 17th overall pick.

Let’s break this one down.

The Steelers already have a strong defense. So, adding a player like Porter Jr. would only make them that much better.

However, the Steelers are also in need of a true number one cornerback in their secondary room.

That is where Porter Jr. comes in.

Much of the corners right now on the Steelers have the talent, but they are also unproven.

Porter Jr. also provides the Steelers with another focal point on their defense and a leader in their cornerback room.

Let’s also not forget about his father, Joey Porter Sr., who played for the Steelers for several years and had plenty of success with them.

The Steelers could also potentially lose both of their starting corners to free agency this offseason.

Cameron Sutton is set to become a free agent, and although William Jackson III isn’t up until 2024, he does have a potential out in 2023.

So, the Steelers could be struggling and in desperate need of a corner.

If they were to keep Jackson III for the final year of his contract, then Porter Jr. could come in and be that true number one corner that the Steelers so desperately need.

As of right now, it would be a bit surprising to see the Steelers let both Sutton and Jackson walk in free agency, especially with how much they are struggling in their cornerback room.

However, if they were to move on from both corners, this is a deep enough secondary draft where they address the cornerback position heavy in the spring.

As for the Steelers’ secondary room as a whole, imagine putting Porter Jr. on the same team as Minkah Fitzpatrick. Wow is that fun and quite scary to think about.

Plus, the Steelers are going to need a corner to stop star wide receivers in the AFC North like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Amari Cooper.

The Steelers already have perhaps two of the top 10 defensive players in the NFL, in Minkah Fitzpatrick and TJ Watt. Adding a player like Porter Jr. would help boost their secondary room and stop players like Chase, Higgins and Coopers twice a season.

It’s also worth noting that another key team, the Baltimore Ravens, could be in trouble. Why? Well, not just because they could lose Lamar Jackson, but also because they could lose both Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey over the next few seasons to free agency.

Joey Porter Jr. would be that “match-made-in-heaven” pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

