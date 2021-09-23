Latest mock draft has Derek Stingley in top 3

Time to look at the latest NFL draft mock for the 2022 class. One of the top guys being Derek Stingley Jr.

Draft Wire released its updated 2-round mock projections for the 2022 NFL draft.

LSU’s Derek Stingley came in at No. 3, projected to go to the Jets. The talented junior defensive back has a Pro Football Focus grade of 66.6 through the first three games of the season (the fifth highest defensive grade for LSU).

Stingley has been LSU’s best shutdown corner since he arrived back in 2019, and The Jets are in desperate need of someone like Stingley that can fill one of the many holes in their secondary.

Through three games this season, Stingley has six total tackles and one forced fumble. He has 73 total tackles in his career. Stingley is still seeking his first interception since the 2019 SEC championship game against Georgia.

