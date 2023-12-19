Latest MLB rumors on Yamamoto to the Yankees, Framber Valdez and other top free agents

The MLB free agent rumor mill continues to turn. Speculation revolving around the remaining stars available has reached its peak. Every mention of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Framber Valdez, or Cody Bellinger is met with remarkable skepticism or assurance that exactly what was reported will come to be. Even mention of these players' dog's names are making headlines at this point.

Jung Hoo Lee isn't even a free agent anymore, having signed a six-year, $113 million deal with the San Francisco Giants. Still, his dog, Shohei Ohtani's dog, Yamamoto's dog, all of them have drawn massive attention from MLB fans.

Obviously though, the biggest question on everyone's minds are where these players will land. Here are the latest rumors surrounding some of the biggest free agents.

Latest rumors on Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Yankees interest

While the Yankees continue to be frontrunners to land Japanese superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Dodgers are making a mighty strong push to convince Yamamoto to come to the West Coast. Per Bob Nightengale, Yamamoto's friends have also stated that he has long admired the Dodgers. Although the reporter states, "the New York Yankees continue to be the favorite to land Japanese pitching star Yoshinobu Yamamoto."

However, the biggest win for the Dodgers this offseason may also be their biggest hurdle in trying to land Yamamoto. While Los Angeles' presentation for Yamamoto was impressive, the inclusion of Ohtani may steer Yamamoto elsewhere, as Yamamoto may want to be the face of the franchise he plays for. Ohtani would prevent that from happening in LA.

Yamamoto is expected to sign at least a $300 million deal. Official bidding and contract discussions began on Monday.

Latest updates and rumors on Framber Valdez

The Houston Astros are still in a position to win-now after reaching their seventh consecutive ALCS. That said, the Astros have recently run into money problems. After the collapse of AT&T SportsNet Southwest, the Astros, alongside their NBA counterparts the Houston Rockets, have started their own network, Space City Home Network, and stand to lose potentially $23-$73 million.

As it stands, the Astros are just above the $237 million luxury tax threshold. In order to get below that mark, the Astros are fielding offers for some of their players, including fan-favorite Framber Valdez.

The Astros did not plan on trading Valdez at the start of the offseason, but the ace has drawn interest from several teams, and the team is happy to listen to their offers. Nightengale reports that at least five teams have inquired about Valdez.

