Latest on Micah Hyde and his future: ‘It’s Bills or retire’

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was back in town continuing his athletics career. He’s just still undecided on his football future.

Hyde returned to Buffalo for his annual charity softball game. Speaking to reporters, he has made at least one decision on what his NFL future will hold.

“It’s Bills or retire,” he said.

Hyde is evidently not entering signing with another team in the league. His most-recent contract with the Bills ended after last season and he is allowed to sign with any team he so desires as a free agent… but it’s not looking likely.

For more from Hyde, see the attached Spectrum News clip below:

Micah Hyde is still mulling his football future. For now, it's either play for the #Bills or retire. He's in no rush to make a decision while putting his health and family first. "At the same time I do want to win a Super Bowl. That'd be pretty damn awesome."#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/bJKkqr94gw — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) May 16, 2024

