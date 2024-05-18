Advertisement

Latest on Micah Hyde and his future: ‘It’s Bills or retire’

nick wojton
·1 min read

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was back in town continuing his athletics career. He’s just still undecided on his football future.

Hyde returned to Buffalo for his annual charity softball game. Speaking to reporters, he has made at least one decision on what his NFL future will hold.

“It’s Bills or retire,” he said.

Hyde is evidently not entering signing with another team in the league. His most-recent contract with the Bills ended after last season and he is allowed to sign with any team he so desires as a free agent… but it’s not looking likely.

For more from Hyde, see the attached Spectrum News clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire