Latest on Mets and Yankees target Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Cubs the latest team to scout Japanese ace

Japan pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (17) reacts against Korea in a baseball semifinal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. / Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Here's the latest news and buzz on Mets and Yankees target Yoshinobu Yamamoto...

Sept. 12, 11:47 a.m.

The latest team to send one of their top executives to see Yamamoto pitch will be the Cubs, whose president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer will attend the star right-hander's next start, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Per USA Today, there were 29 MLB scouts at Senga's no-hitter last week.

Sept. 9, 12:40 p.m.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman was at Yamamoto's no-hitter in Japan on Thursday, along with representatives from a host of other teams, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

According to a league source, the other teams in attendance included the Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Kansas City Royals.

Mets GM Billy Eppler flew to Japan earlier this season and personally scouted Yamamoto.

Aug. 18, 9:03 a.m.

Kodai Senga spoke about the possibility of the Mets signing Yamamoto, and said he's happy to help when it comes to recruiting.

"I have known him since he was 20 years old," Senga told the New York Post through an interpreter. "He’s been at the top level since he was very young, and I know he has a ton of talent. He is an amazing player.

"He’s an amazing pitcher all around. He has velocity, he can throw hard. He has good control and command. He can also throw off-speed that has a ton of break."

Added Senga:

"He still has the rest of the season to get through, healthy hopefully, and the posting system," "I think once that goes through, the team might ask me and [Yamamoto] might ask me as well, and I would like to speak to both of them."