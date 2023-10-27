Latest on Mets and Yankees target Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Bidding for ace could start in $200 million range

Here's the latest news and buzz on Mets and Yankees target Yoshinobu Yamamoto...

Oct. 27, 11:20 a.m.

If Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto becomes available to MLB teams this offseason, the contract reportedly will not be a cheap one.

There is a good chance that the bidding for Yamamoto “will start somewhere in the $200 million range for six or seven years,” Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Friday, citing a person connected to the front office of a team that may pursue the 25-year-old pitcher.

A deal of that size would be the biggest deal ever for a Japanese pitcher signed to come to MLB, besting the Yankees’ seven-year, $155 million for 25-year-old Masahiro Tanaka in 2014. And would dwarf the five-year, $75 million deal the Mets shelled out for Kodai Senga last offseason as he entered his age-30 season.

A big-league talent evaluator who has seen both pitchers told Puma that while Senga’s famous splitter is “probably better,” Yamamoto “is a better pitcher, which is crazy to say because Senga is really good, too.”

Yamamoto is open to joining a big league rotation that already includes a Japanese pitcher, Puma added, citing a source.

Oct. 23, 8:49 a.m.

Yamamoto "covets the opportunity" to play in a big market, reports Will Sammon of The Athletic, who likens Yamamoto's current line of thinking to the one fellow Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga had last offseason.



Meanwhile, Senga expressed to Mets management toward the end of the season that he wanted them to sign Yamamoto, per The Athletic, with Senga making it known in Japan that he wanted Yamamoto to sign with the Mets.

The Athletic also reported that Yamamoto would have no issues sharing his new team with another Japanese player.

In addition to the Mets, the Giants and Yankees are among the teams that have been linked to Yamamoto, with San Francisco making it known with their actions (they recently scouted Yamamoto in Japan) and words that they have serious interest in the 25-year-old.

Yamamoto is a near-perfect fit for the Mets, who have three holes in the starting rotation and are in serious need of a second high-impact pitcher to join Senga.

Oct. 20, 8:44 a.m.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was in Osaka, Japan on Wednesday to watch Yamamoto pitch in Game 1 of the Orix Buffaloes' playoff series against the Chiba Lotte Marines, reports Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.



Zaidi heaped praise on Yamamoto earlier this month.



"It’s been a pilgrimage over there from front office people to see him,” Zaidi said during an appearance on the Giants Talk Podcast. "He’s really one of the top starting pitchers in the world. I know it sounds like an exaggeration, but it’s not.

"It sounds like a big statement, but yeah, I think both of those guys will attract some interest and we’re just continuing to do our work on them in anticipation of their posting in a couple of months."

In addition to Yamamoto, Zaidi was referring to KBO MVP Jung Hoo Lee, who will also be posted this offseason.

The Giants have taken big swings on multiple elite free agents recently. They charged hard after Aaron Judge only to see him return to the Yankees, and had a deal in place this past offseason with Carlos Correa before things fell apart over his physical.

Oct. 5, 5:20 p.m.

The Mets and Yankees are expected to be on Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto but some rival GMs reportedly expect the team from Flushing to go big when he's posted.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, some rival GMs feel the Mets will be a high bidder. The team has Kodai Senga, Yamamoto's friend, on the roster and Yamamoto's medicals are better than the Mets rookie. That likely means Yamamoto will sign a bigger contract than the $75 million the 30-year-old Senga got, although one GM believes Yamamoto's size would give him pause. the right-hander is 5-foot-10.

One rival GM thought Yamamoto, 25, could garner as much as $200 million.

Aside from the two New York teams, the Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cardinals, Phillies, Giants, Diamondbacks, Tigers and Rangers are among the team who have heavily scouted Yamamoto.

Sept. 12, 11:47 a.m.

The latest team to send one of their top executives to see Yamamoto pitch will be the Cubs, whose president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer will attend the star right-hander's next start, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Per USA Today, there were 29 MLB scouts at Senga's no-hitter last week.

Sept. 9, 12:40 p.m.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman was at Yamamoto's no-hitter in Japan on Thursday, along with representatives from a host of other teams, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

According to a league source, the other teams in attendance included the Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Kansas City Royals.

Mets GM Billy Eppler flew to Japan earlier this season and personally scouted Yamamoto.

Aug. 18, 9:03 a.m.

Kodai Senga spoke about the possibility of the Mets signing Yamamoto, and said he's happy to help when it comes to recruiting.

"I have known him since he was 20 years old," Senga told the New York Post through an interpreter. "He’s been at the top level since he was very young, and I know he has a ton of talent. He is an amazing player.

"He’s an amazing pitcher all around. He has velocity, he can throw hard. He has good control and command. He can also throw off-speed that has a ton of break."

Added Senga:

"He still has the rest of the season to get through, healthy hopefully, and the posting system," "I think once that goes through, the team might ask me and [Yamamoto] might ask me as well, and I would like to speak to both of them."