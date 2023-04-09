Latest on Mets' top prospects: Brett Baty returns to Syracuse lineup

Brett Baty / Jim Rassol - USA TODAY Sports

Here's the latest on how the Mets' top prospects are performing in the minors...

April 9, 11:55 a.m.

Good news on the injury front, as Brett Baty is back in the Syracuse Mets starting lineup on Sunday for their game against Rochester.

Baty is hitting second and playing third base.

The third baseman left Syracuse's game on April 5 due to right thumb soreness, and imaging then showed some inflammation, which sidelined him for just a few days.

April 6, 9:19 p.m.

For the second game in a row, Ronny Mauricio went yard for Triple-A Syracuse, hitting a solo shot in the sixth inning while Mark Vientos also stayed hot at the plate, hitting a home run in the fourth inning of the Mets' 6-1 win over Rochester on Thursday night.

In addition to the home run, a two-run blast, Vientos added two singles and a walk and finished 3-for-3 to bump his batting average to .364. He has a 1.163 OPS.

Mauricio went 2-for-4 at the dish and is now batting .385 with a 1.253 OPS. He did, however, make a throwing error at shortstop in the ninth inning -- his second error of the season.

Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez were not in the lineup as Baty continues to recover from a hand injury and Alvarez gets set to be called up to the big league club for its home opener on Friday afternoon.

April 5, 2:25 p.m.

Francisco Alvarez and Ronny Mauricio both homered for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. And Mauricio did it twice.

Alvarez's blast -- his second of the season -- was a two-run shot to center field in the first inning.

Mauricio hit a solo homer to center leading off the second -- his first of the year. He then added an opposite-field line drive homer to right-center in the sixth on what was an absolute bullet.

