Latest on Mets' top prospects: Kevin Parada to play in the Arizona Fall League

Kevin Parada / Photo Courtesy of Bronson Harris/Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Here's the latest on how the Mets' top prospects are performing in the minors...

Sept. 22, 10:35 a.m.

Mets catcher Kevin Parada will play for Glendale in the Arizona Fall League, which kicks off in October.



Parada, 22, played across three levels minor league this year during what was his first full professional season, reaching as high as Double-A Binghamton.

Overall, he hit .248/.324/.428 with 14 home runs, 23 doubles, four triples, and 54 RBI in 105 games.

Along with Parada, eight other Mets prospects will play in the AFL:

First baseman JT Schwartz, outfielder/infielder Rowdey Jordan, second baseman D'Andre Smith, right-handed pitchers Nolan Clenney, Jordan Geber, Brendan Hardy, and Trey McLoughlin, and left-handed pitcher Tyler Thomas.



Sept. 21, 3:25 p.m.

Just two days after being hit by a pitch in the face, Luisangel Acuna is back in the Binghamton lineup for Game 2 of their playoff series with the Somerset Patriots on Thursday.

Acuna is batting in his usual leadoff spot and playing second base.

The top prospect was forced to leave Monday's 9-2 win with trainers after the scary HBP in the sixth inning, but avoided the worst.

Binghamton is looking to clinch the series victory with a win Thursday night.

Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m.

Luisangel Acuna left Double-A Binghamton's playoff game against the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday night in the bottom of the sixth inning after being hit in the face by a pitch.

The top prospect stayed down for a few minutes but was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Binghamton was leading 6-2 at the time and Acuna, who was batting in his usual leadoff spot and playing second base, finished the night 0-for-3.



Sept. 17, 6:50 p.m.

Jeremiah Jackson, acquired in the Dominic Leone trade, finished the Double-A regular season with a strong performance in Binghamton's 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

The infielder went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and two stolen bases.

Jackson is hitting .311 over his last 20 games and he recorded seven homers, six stolen bases, 24 RBI, and a .801 OPS in since being acquired ahead of the deadline.

The Double-A playoffs being Tuesday night.

Sept. 15, 11:05 p.m.

For the first time ever this season, all five of the Mets top prospects playing in Double-A with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies were in the same lineup together. Not only that, they were batting in order.

To kick things off, Jett Williams, the youngest of the bunch and the most recent call-up to Double-A, finished 2-for-4 with two singles and his first stolen base with the Rumble Ponies. One of his singles came off the bat at 106.2 mph while the other Williams beat out for an infield single. He’s now 5-for-16 since joining Binghamton.

Following Williams and batting third, Luisangel Acuna went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. After a five-game hit streak, Acuna is hitless in his last nine at-bats as his up and down tenure with the Mets organization continues.

Batting cleanup, Drew Gilbert laced an RBI triple in the fifth inning for Binghamton’s only run of the night. He finished 1-for-4 and has a .333 batting average to go along with a 1.007 OPS across 33 games in Double-A as his stock continues to soar.

Kevin Parada, the Mets’ No. 5 overall prospect behind the three players mentioned above and Ronny Mauricio who has since been promoted to the big leagues, went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts. The catching prospect hasn’t exactly found his footing in Double-A with a slashline of .192/.246/.404 in 13 games.

Rounding things out, Jeremiah Jackson went hitless as well, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Jackson isn’t as highly touted of a prospect as his teammates – he’s currently No. 22 on the team, according to MLB Pipeline – but he’s had a nice season with the Rumble Ponies since being traded by the Los Angeles Angels for Dominic Leone.

In 35 games, the 23-year-old is slashing .246/.329/.443 with seven home runs and 23 RBI, right on par with his production this season with the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

On the mound, Dominic Hamel, the team’s No. 16 ranked prospect and sixth-highest pitching prospect, went five scoreless innings, striking out eight and giving up just two hits and two walks. The 24-year-old now has a 3.85 ERA in 26 games (25 starts) this season.

Sept. 14, 9:15 p.m.

Top pitching prospect Mike Vasil rebounded from a rough beginning of September with six dominant innings in Thursday night's 8-5 win over the Worcester Red Sox.

The right-hander allowed just two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out a season-high 10 batters in six innings of work.

Prior to Thursday's outing, he had allowed 11 runs on 11 hits while walking five and striking out six across just 6.2 frames in his first two starts this month.



At Double-A Binghamton on Thursday, Drew Gilbert had two doubles and a walk in the Rumble Ponies 2-1 win.

Sept. 10, 7:00 p.m.

Top prospect SS/OF Jett Williams continues his quick climb through New York's farm system.

With Brooklyn’s season coming to an end with their loss to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Sunday afternoon, Williams has reportedly been promoted to play in the playoffs with Double-A Binghamton (H/T Mike Mayer, who has it first on X).

The 19-year-old was on fire before joining the Cyclones and he carried that success over to the new level. In 36 games, he hit .299 with nine doubles, two triples, seven homers, 18 RBI, 12 stolen bases, to go along with a stellar .452 OBP, and 1.018 OPS.

Williams has been particularly hot of late, posting five extra-base hits and a 1.047 OPS in September. He’s also been showcasing his game-changing speed with a pair of little league home runs this past week.

He'll now join a loaded Binghamton lineup featuring fellow top prospects Kevin Parada, Drew Gilbert, and Luisangel Acuna for the remainder of the Double-A season.



Sept. 9, 11:13 p.m.

Another day, another home run for Jett Williams, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in the Brooklyn Cyclones' 7-1 win on Saturday night.

Williams now has seven home runs in High-A across 35 games after six homers in 79 games for the St. Lucie Mets in Single-A. He also upped his average to .306 and his OPS to 1.033. His stolen base was his 11th with Brooklyn after 32 with St. Lucie. He’s been caught just once in High-A.

In the same game, Ryan Clifford went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in the first inning that scored Williams. One of the pieces in the Justin Verlander trade, Clifford is currently riding a 16-game on-base streak and despite a .195 batting average with Brooklyn, he still owns a respectable .705 OPS.

The Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies’ game was canceled due to rain.

Sept. 8, 11:32 p.m.

Jett Williams continues to rake with the Brooklyn Cyclones. On Friday, Williams went 2-for-4 with a double. Over his last five games, Williams is 7-for-20 with a double and a home run.



Williams' teammate, Ryan Clifford, went 1-for-4 and now has six hits over his last five games.

Up in Double-A, Jeremiah Jackson hit a three-run shot while Luisangel Acuna, Drew Gilbert and Kevin Parada had one hit each. However, the game was postponed with the Rumble Ponies up 7-0 in the top of the fourth inning. The game will resume Saturday before a seven-inning Game 2 afterward.

Sept. 7, 9:45 p.m.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies played two on Thursday. In the first game, Luisangel Acuna went 1-for-4, but the big story was starter Joander Suarez, who pitched a no-hitter.

The 23-year-old went seven innings (78 pitches) giving up just one walk and striking out four. It's just the eighth no-hitter in the franchise's history.

In Game 2, Drew Gilbert and Kevin Parada got in on the action after sitting out the first game. The outfielder went 3-for-4 with two homers, including one to tie the game in the seventh inning. Parada went 1-for-4 with a homer -- his third since being called up to Double-A.

Acuna went 1-for-2 with a walk, while Jeremiah Jackson finished 1-for-4 after going 0-for-3 in Game 1.

Down in Brooklyn, Jett Williams had another Little League homer. The shortstop finished 1-for-4 with the triple and a run scored.

Sept. 6, 10:20 p.m.

The kids in Binghamton had themselves a day on Wednesday, led by Luisangel Acuna.

The Mets' No. 1 ranked prospect went 3-for-5 with two home runs, his first as a member of the Rumble Ponies. He also had a stolen base.

Kevin Parada went 2-for-5 with a home run while Jeremiah Jackson had a homer of his own as he went 2-for-4 with a walk. Drew Gilbert went hitless but had two walks and a run.

Down in Brooklyn, Jett Williams -- the Mets' No. 3 prospect -- went 2-for-4 with a triple, walk, an RBI and a run. The shortstop is now hitting .295 and slugging .996 this season.

Sept. 2, 10:52 p.m.

Kevin Parada got off the schneid on Saturday night, hitting his first home run with Double-A Binghamton. In his fifth game with the Rumble Ponies, the catcher went 2-for-4 with a three-run shot in the seventh inning, which accounted for all of Binghamton's runs in their 3-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators.

In those five games, Parada is 3-for-18 (.167) with the lone homer and now five RBI.

Also in that game, Luisangel Acuna and Jeremiah Jackson both went 0-for-3 with a walk. Drew Gilbert finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Down in Brooklyn, Alex Ramirez, the Mets' No. 11 prospect, went yard in his 2-for-5 effort. Jett Williams, the Mets' No. 3 prospect, finished 1-for-4 with a walk and a run.



Aug. 31, 10:15 p.m.

Hits and runs were hard to come by for Double-A Binghamton on Thursday night. In its 1-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators, catcher Kevin Parada pushed across the lone run on a fielder's choice with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Parada finished 0-for-4 with the RBI.

Parada's teammates had a better day at the plate. Luisangel Acuna finished 0-for-3 with a walk and a run while Drew Gilbert went 1-for-2 with two walks. Jeremiah Jackson had two of Binghamton's three hits, going 2-for-4 on the day.

Down in Brooklyn, Ryan Clifford finished 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI while Jett Williams went 0-for-2 with two walks a run and an RBI in the Cyclones' 7-4 victory over the Greenville Drive.

Aug. 29, 11:30 p.m.

Ronny Mauricio remained hot in Syracuse after he launched his 23rd home run of the season Tuesday night against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The second baseman went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs as he raised his average to .295 on the season.

Brett Baty wasn't as successful at the plate, going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Down in Double-A, Kevin Parada made his debut for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. the catcher went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Parada's new teammates had better nights at the plate in the team's 1-0 win. Luisangel Acuna went 2-for-4 while Drew Gilbert went 1-for-2 with two walks. Jeremiah Jackson went 0-for-2 but worked a walk and came in to score.

Blade Tidwell was on the mound for Binghamton and struck out six batters over 5.1 innings while giving up two hits, three walks and no runs.

Aug. 25, 11:44 p.m.

Drew Gilbert continues to hit for Double-A Binghamton. On Friday, the right fielder went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs. His big hit was a solo shot in the fourth inning of the Rumble Ponies' 14-8 loss to New Hampshire.

Luisangel Acuna went 0-for-4 with a walk, RBI and a run. Jeremiah Jackson, who hit a home run in three straight games, was held inside the park on Friday but finished 1-for-3 with two walks.

Up in Syracuse, Mark Vientos made his first rehab start on Friday, and played all nine innings at third. He finished the night 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Ronny Mauricio went 1-for-4 as well with a walk, a clutch ninth inning RBI double and a run. Brett Baty finished 1-for-5 with a clutch run scoring hit of his own.



Aug. 24, 10:05 p.m.

Jeremiah Jackson continues to rake for Double-A Binghamton. Thursday, the 23-year-old launched a home run, his third in as many games. He finished 2-for-5. Jackson is now hitting .215 with Binghamton with a .758 OPS.

Drew Gilbert went 1-for-4 with an RBI while Luisangel Acuna finished 2-for-5 with a run scored.

Up in Triple-A, Ronny Mauricio went 3-for-5, including hitting his 21st home run of the season. He's now hitting .291 with a .843 OPS this season.

Down in high-A Brooklyn, Kevin Parada went 1-for-5 including hitting his 11th home run of the season. Ryan Clifford got in on the action as well, hitting his 19th homer of the season and going 1-for-5 as well.

Jett Williams went 2-for-6 with three runs and is hitting .342 on the year.

Aug. 23, 10:08 p.m.

A handful of top prospects for the Amazins’ had good nights at the plate and on the mound.

Jeremiah Jackson homered for the second straight night in Double-A and now has 19 home runs on the season with four of them coming for the Rumble Ponies in 18 games.

In the same game, Luisangel Acuna went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored at the top of the lineup. Acuna has raised his average to .240 with the Mets after a slow start with the organization. Drew Gilbert added a hit and an RBI as his hot streak continues and Tyler Stuart pitched six scoreless innings with six strikeouts to lower his ERA in Double-A to 3.60.

In High-A, Kevin Parada, who returned from the IL on Tuesday, went 1-for-6 with a double as the DH. It was his first hit with the Brooklyn Cyclones since July 27. Meanwhile, Jett Williams had himself quite the night, going 3-for-5 with a double, walk, four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. He’s now hitting .343 with a 1.112 OPS in 65 at-bats with High-A.

Alex Ramirez added two hits, including a double, with two RBI and a run scored while Ryan Clifford went 1-for-2 with three walks.

The closest players to the big leagues, Ronny Mauricio went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Brett Baty added two walks in their 14-2 loss for Triple-A Syracuse.

Aug. 22, 11:44 p.m.

A pair of Rumble Ponies had themselves a game Tuesday night. Drew Gilbert and Jeremiah Jackson both hit home runs in Binghamton's 5-2 victory over New Hampshire.

Gilbert finished 1-for-5 with two strikeouts while Jackson went 1-for-4. Luisangel Acuna finished 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout.

Up in Triple-A, Brett Baty continues to rake as he hit his ninth home run in the minors this season and finished 2-for-4 with two runs. Ronny Mauricio went 1-for-2 with a triple, two walks and two runs.

Kevin Parada returned from the injured list Tuesday and started for the Brooklyn Cyclones. He finished 0-for-4 with a run scored.

Aug. 22, 1:20 p.m.

The Brooklyn Cyclones announced that catcher Kevin Parada has been activated from the injured list and will rejoin the team for their two-week road trip starting on Tuesday night.

Parada missed just about a month due to a right ankle sprain he suffered on an awkward slide into third base.

After a bit of a slow start to the season, the 21-year-old has been heating up over the past two months. Prior to the injury, he was hitting a combined .289 with six doubles, three triples, seven home runs, and 22 RBI in June and July.

On the year, Parada is hitting .289 with a .776 OPS, 19 doubles, four triples, ten home runs, and 38 RBI.

The former first-round pick jumps back into a Cyclones lineup that's now featuring fellow top prospects Jett Williams, Alex Ramirez, and Ryan Clifford.



Aug. 19, 9:15 p.m.

With the Syracuse Mets trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth on Saturday night, top prospect Ronny Mauricio stepped to the plate and crushed a game-tying, two-run home run over the right-field wall.

For the infielder, it was his 20th long ball of the year, securing his second consecutive 20-20 season. He's already set a new career-high with 21 stolen bases.

Mauricio finished 1-for-5 but his lone hit made a big impact. He's now hitting .285 on the year with .823 OPS, 50 extra-base hits, and 65 RBI.

Additionally, Luke Ritter hit his 25th home run of the season in the 9-4 loss. The 26-year-old has experience at first, second, and third in his minor-league career.



Aug. 18, 10:12 p.m.

Drew Gilbert continues to rake with Double-A Binghamton. He extended his hitting streak to six games with a 3-for-3 day including a home run. He also drove in four runs in the Rumble Ponies' 7-4 win on Friday night.

Luisangel Acuna also had three hits (he finished 3-for-5) with an RBI and two runs. He also stole his eight base since coming over to Binghamton and his 50th steal of the season.

The Syracuse Mets were postponed due to weather but Ryan Clifford of the Brooklyn Cyclones played and broke out of an 0-for-16 slump with a 2-for-4 day including an RBI single.

Aug. 16, 9:35 p.m.

Drew Gilbert extended his hitting streak to four games Wednesday night as he went 3-for-5 with a double. The outfielder is now hitting .326 since joining Double-A Binghamton. Luisangel Acuna went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run while Jeremiah Jackson finished 1-for-5 with two RBI.

At Triple-A Syracuse, Brett Baty continues his process of returning to the big leagues by going 1-for-4. Ronny Mauricio, awaiting his turn to be called up, went 0-for-4.

And finally, Jett Williams went 1-for-3 with a walk for Single-A Brooklyn.

Aug. 15, 11:26 p.m.

Brett Baty hit a grand slam for Triple-A Syracuse and added an RBI double to drive in five runs on Tuesday night. Since his demotion back to the minors, Baty has been on a tear in the power department as Tuesday's grand slam was his third home run in five games with Syracuse.

Ronny Mauricio, who is still waiting for his turn to be called up to the major leagues, went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

In Double-A, the trio traded for at the trade deadline in Luisangel Acuna, Drew Gilbert and Jeremiah Jackson all had a hit, a walk and a run scored. Gilbert, who hasn’t missed a beat since coming over to the Mets organization, hit his first home run with the Rumble Ponies and his 13th of the season between High-A and Double-A.

Blade Tidwell got the start in that game and struggled, going 3.2 innings and allowing six earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five. He took the loss.

Meanwhile, in Brooklyn, Jett Williams continues to get on base at a prodigious rate. He finished 2-for-5 on the night for the Cyclones with a double and a single and now has a .456 on-base percentage in 13 games with High-A. Ryan Clifford went 0-for-5.

Aug. 12, 10:07 p.m.

Jeremiah Jackson, the young prospect acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in the Dominic Leone trade, launched his second home run with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night. The shortstop finished 1-for-3 with the three-run shot that helped Binghamton to a 4-0 win over Somerset.

This season, Jackson is hitting .240 with 17 home runs and 65 RBI. Drew Gilbert, another new prospect, went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run.

Up in Syracuse, Ronny Mauricio finished 1-for-4 while Brett Baty went 0-for-3 but had a walk and an RBI.

Aug. 11, 10:02 p.m.

Ronny Mauricio and Brett Baty both put on a display Friday night for the Syracuse Mets as the two combined for three home runs and six RBI in an 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Mauricio homered twice, including a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning. He finished 2-for-4 with four RBI.

Baty, on the other hand, homered for the second consecutive night - a solo shot - and also knocked in a run with an RBI single in the top of the tenth inning as he looks to rebuild his confidence in Triple-A.

Mauricio, 22, now has 19 home runs and 63 RBI this season for Triple-A Syracuse, slashing .290/.341/.496 with an .837 OPS.

Aug. 9, 1:25 p.m.

A few of the Mets' top prospects had a Wednesday to remember.

First up for Double-A Binghamton, second baseman Jeremiah Jackson hit his first home run in the Mets system, lifting a two-run shot to left-center against Somerset. Jackson, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Mets' No. 23 prospect, was acquired from the Angels in a trade for Dominic Leone.

Meanwhile, top pitching prospect Blade Tidwell was outstanding for the Rumble Ponies, tossing 7.2 innings of two-run ball. He allowed just two six hits and struck out seven hitters without a walk.

And finally in Brooklyn, No. 5 prospect Jett Williams cracked his first home run at the High-A level, a no-doubter off the top of the scoreboard in left field.

Aug. 8, 9:15 p.m.

It was nearly a magical night for Mike Vasil and the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night. The 23-year-old pitcher went eight innings without giving up a hit after just 92 pitches. At that point, the only blemish on Vasil's night was two walks earlier in the game.

However, Vasil gave up a seeing-eye single to Brandon Lockridge to break up the no-hitter and end the right-hander's night. The Syracuse Mets would close out the 3-0 win against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Ronny Mauricio got the scoring started for Syracuse with his solo homer in the fourth inning. He finished the game 1-for-5 with a strikeout.

Down in Double-A Binghamton, the triumvirate of prospects all picked up hits in their 9-7 win over the Somerset Patriots.

Luisangel Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs. He also stole three bases. Drew Gilbert went 1-for-5 including a two-run single and a run scored. Jeremiah Jackson went 1-for-4 with an RBI single.

Aug. 5, 10:20 p.m.

The Mets' top prospects down in Double-A Binghamton continued a suspended game from Friday along with their normally scheduled Saturday matchup.

Drew Gilbert had a good Saturday, going a combined 2-for-8 with a triple an RBI and a walk. Jeremiah Jackson went a combined 0-for-4 with two walks, a run and two RBI in both games.

Luisangel Acuna also made an impact, as he went a combined 2-for-8 with two runs, two walks and a RBI as well as a stolen base. He also was at the plate when he hit the ball that allowed the winning run to score on an error.

Since being traded to the Mets organization, Acuna is slashing .188/.235/.188 with one RBI.

Up in Syracuse, Ronny Mauricio went 1-for-5 with an RBI. His average and OPS has dipped to .289 and .818, respectively.

July 31, 12:50 p.m.



Blade Tidwell, the top pitching prospect in the Mets’ system and their No. 6 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has been promoted to Double-A Binghamton.

The 22-year-old right-hander was outstanding in 17 starts for High-A Brooklyn this season, pitching to a 3.09 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 81.2 innings.

A second-round draft pick of the Mets in 2022, Tidwell is expected to make his debut with the Rumble Ponies on Wednesday against New Hampshire.



Meanwhile, the Mets also promoted infielder Jett Williams from Low-A St. Lucie to High-A with the Cyclones.

Williams, just 19, was one of two Mets first-round selections in the 2022 draft, along with Kevin Parada.

Using his combo of speed and bat-to-ball talent, Williams stole 32 bases while posting an .832 OPS in 79 games with St. Lucie.

July 28, 3:50 p.m.

Kevin Parada, the Mets' top prospect, is on the IL.

The 21-year-old catcher has a right ankle sprain, High-A Brooklyn announced.

In a corresponding move, the Cyclones added Jose Mena, who has split the year between Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton.

Through 82 games this season with the Cyclones, Parada is slashing .269/.347/.449 while hitting 10 home runs and recording 37 RBI.

The Mets selected Parada from Georgia Tech with the 2022 MLB Draft's No. 11 overall pick.



July 20, 10:20 p.m.

Ronny Mauricio continues to dominate at the Triple-A level for Syracuse.

In Syracuse's 8-6 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday night, Mauricio -- playing shortstop -- went 3-for-5 with a home run and two strikeouts. Mauricio's longball was the 15th of his season.

After Thursday's start, Mauricio is slashing .300/.344/.857 with the aforementioned 15 home runs and 54 RBI this season.

July 20, 6:00 p.m.

After a bit of a rough start to the season, Mets shortstop prospect Jett Williams has found his footing for the Low-A St. Lucie Mets.

After homering on Wednesday, Williams reached base five different times in Thursday afternoon’s 7-6 seven inning win over the Palm Beach Cardinals.

Williams drew walks in his first four plate appearances then smacked a triple in the top of the seventh. He finished the game 1-for-1 with a triple, four walks, and a pair of stolen bases.

This continues a stretch of some excellent baseball from Williams of late. He’s recorded at least one walk in seven straight games and has stolen 17 consecutive bases without getting caught.

Williams is hitting .337 with five doubles, three triples, and three homers over his last 27 games. He’s also added 13 more stolen bases to his ledger and drawn 27 walks over that span.

The speedster now has 31 stolen bases and 64 walks to go along with an absurd .427 on-base percentage through 71 games this season. He’s also posted five homers, five triples, ten doubles, and a .804 OPS.

If he keeps playing this way, it won’t be long before Williams finds himself promoted to Brooklyn.



July 4, 9:45 p.m.

On the same night rookie sensation Francisco Alvarez shined for the big league club, other Mets top prospects put their power on display down in Triple-A.

With Syracuse trailing 4-0 in the top of the sixth, Ronny Mauricio cracked a two-run homer to right center. He now has 12 long balls on the season to go along with a .303 average, .857 OPS, and 47 RBI.

A few innings later, with the Mets still trailing, Mark Vientos stepped to the plate and launched a homer of his own. His was a three-run shot to cut the deficit to 8-5.

For Vientos, it was his 16th home run of the season, and his second since being sent back down. He now hits in seven of his last ten games.

Through 50 games this season at the Triple-A level, he's posted a .314 average, 1.039 OPS, and 46 RBI.

On a less positive note, Tylor Megill struggled again for Syracuse. He allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out three over five innings.

The right-hander now has a 8.38 ERA over his first two starts back down in Triple-A.

June 22, 10:55 p.m.

Mark Vientos, in his second game back with Syracuse since being optioned by the Mets, had himself a day Thursday. In Syracuse's 11-1 win over the Durham Bulls, Vientos went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk. In Triple-A this season, Vientos is slashing .336/.420/1.118 with 14 home runs and 39 RBI.

Ronny Mauricio went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored. The, now, left fielder is hitting .315 this minor league season.

On the mound, Mike Vasil started. He went 3.2 innings giving up two hits, one run and walking three. He also struck out five batters. His second Triple-A start was much better than his first.

Back on June 17, Vasil gave up six runs in three innings pitched.

June 18, 9:50 p.m.

After a slow start to the season, Kevin Parada has been turning things around for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones.

The catcher put together a two-hit game on Sunday afternoon, including his fifth home run of the season. He’s hitting .301 over his last 15 games.

Parada has his average up to .254 with a .339 OBP, .738 OPS, 20 extra-base hits, and 21 RBI.

June 17: 9:35 p.m.

Ronny Mauricio continues to hit for Triple-A Syracuse. On Saturday in the team's 10-6 loss to the Buffalo Bisons, the Mets' top prospect went 4-for-6 including his 11th home run of the season.

Mauricio also started in left field again where he did have a throwing error.

It's also notable that first baseman Luke Voit, who was signed by the Mets recently, went 0-for-1 but had four walks and an RBI. Since he's been in Syracuse, Voit is 3-for-11 with two home runs, six RBI and 10 walks.

June 15, 9:43 p.m.

It's the start of a new era for Ronny Mauricio. The Mets' top prospect played outfield for the first time in a game on Thursday for Triple-A Syracuse.

He had a rough start in the field as he made an error in the first inning. Mauricio bobbled a ball in left field as he tried to cut it off from getting to the wall. He did get his first putout as a left fielder in the fifth inning.

However, he more than made up for the error with his bat. Mauricio went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs in Syracuse's 7-4 loss to the Buffalo Bisons.

After Thursday's game, Mauricio now has 10 home runs and 37 RBI this season while hitting .322 in 62 games in Triple-A.

June 15, 6:00 p.m.

Mets top prospect Ronny Mauricio will receive his first career start in the outfield in Thursday night’s game for Triple-A Syracuse.

Mauricio is batting second and playing left field in the matchup with the Buffalo Bisons.

Billy Eppler and the Mets have also tested him out at second in an attempt to add some versatility. Mauricio committed seven errors in 36 appearances at the position.

Offensively, though, Mauricio has been a star for Syracuse.

In 61 games, he's hitting .316 with a .878 OPS, 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, and 35 RBI. He's also added ten stolen bases in 15 attempts.

If the athletic 22-year-old can master the outfield, perhaps he'll find himself one the big league roster sooner rather than later.

June 13, 1:15 p.m.

The Mets announced that infielder Ronny Mauricio is officially day-to-day after an MRI revealed a bone bruise in his left ankle.

Mauricio injured the ankle in an on-field collision while sliding into second base earlier this month. He missed three games before returning to the lineup, but the Mets sent Mauricio for further testing after he didn't quite look like himself in his return.

June 12, 2:48 p.m.

According to Newsday's Tim Healy, the Mets are promoting righthanded pitching prospect Mike Vasil to Triple-A Syracuse.

In 10 starts with Double-A Binghamton this year, Vasil has allowed 22 runs (21 earned) on 35 hits in 51 innings pitched, good for a 3.71 ERA and a 0.843 WHIP. The right-hander has struck out 57 batters while walking just eight in his first year of Eastern League action.

Vasil, 23, is considered by many as the most major league-ready pitching prospect in the Mets' system. The University of Virginia product is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 8 overall prospect in the team's farm system.

June 11, 8:42 p.m.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Ronny Mauricio is getting an MRI on his left ankle that he says is still a little sore. It’s the same ankle that he injured last Sunday after an on-field collision at second base forced him to leave the game and be out for three days.

Mauricio was not in Sunday’s lineup against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and had gone 2-for-16 in four games since returning to the lineup on Thursday.



June 8, 2:10 p.m.

Ronny Mauricio seems to have avoided the worst.

The top prospect is back in the Syracuse Mets lineup, batting second and playing second base, for Thursday night’s contest against the Leigh Valley Iron Pigs.

Mauricio left Sunday’s game in the bottom of the seventh with a sprained left ankle.

The infielder was shaken up after an awkward collision at second base on a stolen base attempt. He remained down for a few minutes but was able to walk off the field under his own power.



Prior to leaving, Mauricio launched his eighth home run of the season. Through 56 games, he's hitting .333 with 33 extra-base hits, 34 RBI, and a .923 OPS.

June 4, 4:08 p.m.

Mets prospect Ronny Mauricio left Triple-A Syracuse’s game on Sunday afternoon in the bottom of the seventh with a sprained left ankle.



Mauricio was shaken up after an awkward collision at second base on a stolen base attempt. He remained down for a few minutes but was able to walk off the field under his own power.

The team will decide in the next few days if he will require a trip to the minor league injured list.

Prior to leaving the game, the slugger had launched his eighth home run of the season.



May 17, 10:10 p.m.

Veteran RHP Dylan Bundy had an interesting evening with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. He went three innings before he was ejected for having sticky substance on his glove. Bundy, who was signed by the Mets in March, has made six starts with Syracuse. He's 0-2 with a 10.08 ERA and a 1.96 WHIP.

His final line on Wednesday: 3 IP, four hits, two runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

Ronny Mauricio went 2-for-4 with a double. His average stays at .358 and he has a 1.010 OPS. Gary Sanchez, who may be called up soon, went 1-for-2 with a strikeout.

May 14, 5:10 p.m.

Another day, another Mark Vientos highlight.

The slugger crushed his 12th home run of the season in Syracuse’s 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday afternoon. Vientos finished the day 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI.

He’s now hitting .331 on the season with a team-leading 35 RBI and a 1.092 OPS.

Ronny Mauricio also doubled twice to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He's hitting .353 with 17 doubles and a 1.011 OPS through 39 games.

May 13, 5:23 p.m.

Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos continue to force the Mets' hand with their production at the plate for Triple-A Syracuse as the duo had another excellent combined day in an 8-7 walk-off loss to the Buffalo Bisons.

Batting second, Mauricio got things started in the top of the first inning with a solo shot – his seventh of the season – that gave Syracuse an early 1-0 lead. Vientos followed with a double in the No. 3 slot in the lineup for his 11th two-bagger of the season.

In the top of the third, Mauricio and Vientos had back-to-back hits once again – this time singles – and both came around to score in the inning as Syracuse put up a four-spot.

Mauricio hit his 15th double to lead off the ninth inning and was just a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. He finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored and added a stolen base as he raised his average to .349 with a .999 OPS. As for Vientos, with his 2-for-5 performance, his average now sits at .333 with a 1.087 OPS.

Defensively, Mauricio and Vientos hooked up for a 5-4-3 double play in the fifth inning with Vientos getting the start at third base and Mauricio once again playing second base. Mauricio started another double play in the eighth inning after catching a line drive and doubling up the runner at first.

Vientos did have an error in the third inning that cost Syracuse a run. With runners on first and second, Buffalo attempted a double steal and catcher Gary Sanchez tried throwing out the lead runner at third base, but Vientos couldn’t hold on to the ball which allowed the runner to score.

May 9, 10:50 p.m.



Mark Vientos continued to swing a hot bat for Triple-A Syracuse, taking a 3-2 pitch deep to left-center field for a two-run homer with one out in the fifth inning on Tuesday night. Vientos has now homered in back-to-back games.

The first baseman also walked and was hit by a pitch. Vientos is now batting .339 on the year with a 1.144 OPS, 11 home runs, 21 extra-base hits and 29 RBI.

Ronny Mauricio, hitting right in front of Vientos and playing second base, added two hits in five times up. Mauricio ripped a two-out double down the right-field line in the seventh before leading off the ninth with a single. His average is now .336 with a .953 OPS.



May 6, 10:50 a.m.

On the same day GM Billy Eppler said a promotion to the Mets is definitely on the radar for Ronny Mauricio, the top prospect continued his hot start to the season in Triple-A.

Mauricio went 3-for-5 with a two-run triple, two singles, a walk, and a stolen base in Syracuse's 10-9 extra-inning win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

He's now hitting a team-high .353 on the season with six home runs, ten doubles, two triples, 19 RBI, five stolen bases, and a .982 OPS.

Mark Vientos has hit a bit of a cold stretch of late, going a combined 0-for-8 over the past two games.

May 4, 9:51 p.m.

Playing second base and batting second, Ronny Mauricio continued his stellar start with Triple-A on Thursday night, going 2-for-3 with an RBI (17) and stolen base (5). He raised his average to .342 and has a .982 OPS.

Mark Vientos had a rare off night, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout and a throwing error at third base -- one of three errors the Mets made on the night. However, the 23-year-old still leads the team in batting average (.354) and OPS (1.148).

Making his first start since his demotion from the big league club, David Peterson went five innings but gave up four earned runs on seven hits and five walks. The lefty struck out four and allowed a home run on 93 pitches (49 strikes) and took the loss.

April 22, 4:45 p.m.

The Syracuse Mets took a 7-4 loss to the Durham Bulls Saturday afternoon, but it was another productive day at the plate for prospects Mark Vientos and Ronny Mauricio.



Vientos tallied three his in five plate appearances with a walk and a strikeout and scored two runs. The third baseman is now slashing .368/.457/.706 with a 1.163 OPS and six home runs and 17 RBI in 68 at-bats in 2023.

Mauricio, batting in the six-hole and playing second base for the second-straight game, had three hits in five at bats with a two-out RBI to his credit. The 2023 spring training phenom is now slashing .360/.407/.720 with a 1.127 OPS and six home runs and 15 RBI in 75 at-bats this campaign.

Dylan Bundy, the 30-year-old right-hander who is trying to work his way back to the big leagues, allowed four runs on 10 hits (including four homers) over five innings pitched in his second appearance for Triple-A Syracuse.



April 18, 10:30 p.m.

Mark Vientos was half the offense for the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday night.

The third baseman on this night went 2-for-3, including a home run, with four RBI and two walks in the team's 9-8 loss to the Durham Bulls. He's now hitting .364 with six homers, a team-leading 17 RBI, and a 1.210 OPS.



Vientos also made a nifty play in the ninth inning with the score still tied 8-8.

Ronny Mauricio also had a good day, going 2-for-5 but he did strike out three times. He his now hitting .355 with a 1.193 OPS.

April 14, 9:55 p.m.

Brett Baty had himself a game Friday night for Triple-A Syracuse. The third baseman went 2-for-4, including a grand slam. He drove in five runs and walked.

Baty has raised his minor league numbers to a .400 average and a 1.386 OPS.

Ronny Mauricio also hit well, going 4-for-5 including a solo homer. He has raised his average to .380 and a 1.316 OPS.

Mark Vientos was hitless on the day (0-for-5) with two strikeouts. He's now hitting .283 with a .930 OPS.

April 13, 8:55 p.m.

Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio went yard once again Thursday night for Triple-A Syracuse in their 4-3 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate.

Baty’s dinger came in the third inning with two runners on and broke the scoreless tie. It was his fourth home run of the season. He finished the game 3-for-4 and now has a .387 batting average and 1.325 OPS, both tops on the team.

However, in the field and on the base paths, Baty didn’t fare as well as the third baseman had a throwing error and was caught stealing.

Mauricio finished his night 1-for-4 as his solo home run, his fifth of the season, in the fourth inning proved to be the difference in the one-run win. He batted sixth and played all nine innings at shortstop.

Mark Vientos went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts after hitting a home run Wednesday.



April 12, 10:15 p.m.

Mark Vientos continued his torrid streak down in Triple-A on Wednesday. In the Syracuse Mets' 9-6 win over the RailRiders, Vientos went 2-for-4 including a three-run blast and a walk. Vientos is now hitting .351 with an OPS of 1.145.

Brett Baty went 0-for-4 with two walks and a run scored.

Ronny Mauricio drove in two with a single in the third inning. The infielder, who was the DH on Wednesday, finished 1-for-5.

April 11, 9:20 p.m.

Brett Baty and two other Mets prospects had themselves a day Tuesday against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.



Baty went 3-for-5 including an RBI double and a solo shot. Tuesday was Baty's second start back from injury and after the game, the third baseman is hitting .391 with a 1.351 OPS.

Mark Vientos had one hit, but that lone knock was a solo shot of his own. Ronny Mauricio was 2-for-2 with a walk and a home run as well.

April 9, 11:55 a.m.

Good news on the injury front, as Brett Baty is back in the Syracuse Mets starting lineup on Sunday afternoon for their game against Rochester.

Baty is hitting second and playing third base.

The third baseman left Syracuse's game on April 5 due to right thumb soreness, and imaging then showed some inflammation, which sidelined him for just a few days.

April 6, 9:19 p.m.

For the second game in a row, Ronny Mauricio went yard for Triple-A Syracuse, hitting a solo shot in the sixth inning while Mark Vientos also stayed hot at the plate, hitting a home run in the fourth inning of the Mets' 6-1 win over Rochester on Thursday night.

In addition to the home run, a two-run blast, Vientos added two singles and a walk and finished 3-for-3 to bump his batting average to .364. He has a 1.163 OPS.

Mauricio went 2-for-4 at the dish and is now batting .385 with a 1.253 OPS. He did, however, make a throwing error at shortstop in the ninth inning -- his second error of the season.

Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez were not in the lineup as Baty continues to recover from a hand injury and Alvarez gets set to be called up to the big league club for its home opener on Friday afternoon.

April 5, 2:25 p.m.

Francisco Alvarez and Ronny Mauricio both homered for Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday. And Mauricio did it twice.

Alvarez's blast -- his second of the season -- was a two-run shot to center field in the first inning.

Mauricio hit a solo homer to center leading off the second -- his first of the year. He then added an opposite-field line drive homer to right-center in the sixth on what was an absolute bullet.