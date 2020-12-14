Latest on Mets target Liam Hendriks: Four teams could reportedly compete with Mets, including division rival

Liam Hendriks amped up

The Mets have interest in signing reliever Liam Hendriks. Here's the latest...

Dec. 14, 11:39 a.m.

In addition to the Mets, the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays are pursuing Hendriks, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Per Passan, another team to keep an eye on in the Hendriks sweepstakes could be the Philadelphia Phillies, who recently hired Dave Dombrowski as their president of baseball operations and are looking to fix a bullpen that was one of their main issues in 2020.

With new GM Jared Porter on board, the Mets will continue to execute the offseason plan that was put in place by team president Sandy Alderson.

Even if the Mets land a star free agent such as George Springer, they should be able to fit a reliever such as Hendriks in the budget.

Dec. 9, 6:10 p.m.

The Mets have interest in signing Hendriks, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Per Martino, while the Mets are in play for the top stars on the free agent market such as George Springer and Trevor Bauer, the addition of Hendriks could help them build a "super bullpen" -- and would not necessarily preclude them from still adding a big star.

Hendriks, who turns 32 years old in February, has been one of the best relievers in baseball over the last two seasons while pitching for the Oakland Athletics.

Featuring a blazing fastball that he pairs with a slider and curve, Hendriks had a 1.78 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with 37 strikeouts in 25.1 IP in the shortened 2020 season.

In 2019, Hendriks had a 1.80 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with 124 strikeouts in 85 IP.