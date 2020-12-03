Latest on Mets free agent target James McCann: In line for a four-year deal?

James McCann points to the sky

The Mets have interest in signing free agent catcher James McCann. Here's the latest...

Dec. 3, 2:39 p.m.

The Mets have been in on McCann "for a bit" and he's their target over J.T. Realmuto, SNY's Andy Martino reported Thursday, adding that they are not yet close to a deal.

Meanwhile, Robert Murray reported that it's looking "increasingly likely" he'll wind up with a four-year deal.

Nov. 30, 1:46 p.m.

Sources outside the organization see the Mets’ interest in McCann as "potentially serious," SNY's Andy Martino reported, adding that the Mets were pursuing McCann harder than J.T. Realmuto.

Nov. 30, 10:11 a.m.

The Mets and Yankees are among five teams expressing interest in McCann, per Jon Heyman.

According to Heyman, in addition to the Mets and Yankees, the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels, and Chicago White Sox are also interested, with the Philadelphia Phillies "believed" to be intrigued if they lose J.T. Realmuto.