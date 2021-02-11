Latest on Mets' search for pitching: Here's what James Paxton and Jake Arrieta could cost

Yankees pitcher James Paxton pitch Boston Red Sox

The Mets are looking for more starting pitching help. Here's the latest...

Feb. 11, 3:04 p.m.

League sources tell SNY's Andy Martino that Jake Arrieta’s market value exceeds the $6.5 million the Tampa Bay Rays recently agreed to pay Chris Archer.

Meanwhile, James Paxton is said to be seeking more than the $11 million the Yankees are paying Corey Kluber.

Paxton, despite missing most of the 2020 season due to a forearm injury, has been much more durable than Kluber recently.

The 32-year-old Paxton tossed 150.2 innings in 2019, while Kluber was limited to 35.2.

Feb. 10, 4:32 p.m.

The Mets are said to be all over the depth starting pitcher market, SNY's Andy Martino reports.



Martino reported earlier Wednesday that discussions continue between the Mets and free agent right-handed pitcher Jake Arrieta, though there was no indication a deal is close

The Mets also have "some interest" in free agent left-hander James Paxton.

Per Martino, the Mets could sign more than one of the remaining free agent starting pitchers on the market.