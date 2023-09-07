Latest on Mets' president of baseball operations search: There's 'building momentum' David Stearns will accept position

David Stearns / USA TODAY Sports/SNY treated image

Here is the latest rumors and buzz surrounding the Mets' search for their next president of baseball operations.

Sept. 6, 7:35 p.m.

With talks between the Mets and David Stearns confirmed, SNY's Andy Martino reports that there is "building momentum" that a deal will get done between the two sides.

"Talking to plenty of other people who either know these guys or are around the situation, there's a building momentum, for sure, that David Stearns will become the president of baseball operations for the Mets," Martino said on Baseball Night in New York on Wednesday. "That's become something that's almost a given in baseball at this point."

Martino adds that nothing is confirmed until pen hits paper but the fact that owner Steve Cohen, who forms quick impressions of people he meets, is still talking to Stearns says a lot.

Sept. 5, 10:55 p.m.

The Mets have had discussions with president of baseball operations candidate David Stearns, SNY’s MLB Insider Andy Martino has confirmed.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday night that Stearns’ contract with the Milwaukee Brewers enabled him to start talking to other clubs after the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Martino adds that talks have progressed further along than when New York spoke with Theo Epstein in the past about the same position. Although, the hiring is no sure thing. Stearns has also had discussions with the Astros and he could talk to other teams throughout the month.

