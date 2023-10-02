Latest on Mets' manager search: Craig Counsell says he's 'not going to ignore' interested teams

Luis Rojas and Buck Showalter / USA TODAY Sports/SNY Treated Image

Here's the latest news and buzz on the Mets' search for a new manager...

Oct. 2, 1:52 p.m.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell, whose contract in Milwaukee expires after the season, is doing nothing to quiet the buzz that has connected him to the Mets' manager job -- and a potential reunion with David Stearns.

"I’m not under contract, so if other people ask, I’m not going to ignore it," Counsell told Tyler Kepner of The Athletic.

Explained Counsell:

"I’m enjoying doing what I’m doing, so I would guess I’ll keep doing it," Counsell said about continuing to manage beyond this season. "But the promise I made to myself was just get to the end of the year and see where life has you. And it’s unusual for a manager to do that — but when I think about it, I think it’s fine to do."

The Brewers hope to retain Counsell, but owner Mark Attanasio knows that might not happen. And any talks have been tabled until after the season.

"Of course I want him to stay on," Attanasio told The Athletic. "But he prefers to focus on the season, so that’s where that’s at. Hopefully the season goes deep into October and we’ll pick up the conversation when it’s over."

A native of Wisconsin, the 53-year-old Counsell has been manager of the Brewers since May of 2015.

Oct. 2, 1:09 p.m.

David Stearns explained what he's looking for as he searches for a manager to replace Buck Showalter.

"Someone who is working side by side with me and the rest of our baseball ops group and the manager has so many responsibilities these days, it is a big job," Stearns said. "But first and foremost is the ability to manage people, manage personalities, and create and facilitate an organizational culture where people enjoy coming to work and work hard. That’s at the top of my list.”

Stearns added:

"There’s no one I have in mind, we are going to cast a wide net. We’re gonna have a real process, we’re gonna at some point interview candidates of varying backgrounds and I imagine we’ll interview candidates that have both been major league managers before and those who have not. The point here is finding the right person who we believe can grow with the organization and hopefully be here for a long time.”