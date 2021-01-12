Latest on free agent Brad Hand: Mets remain interested, but the circumstances have changed

Brad Hand about to deliver a pitch

The Mets have interest in signing free agent reliever Brad Hand. Here's the latest...

Jan. 12, 12:56 p.m.

The Mets remain interested in signing Hand, whose value might have risen due to the recent deal the Chicago White Sox gave to Liam Hendriks, reports SNY's Andy Martino.



The deal Hendriks signed -- $54 million guaranteed -- could trickle down and impact Hand's market.



According to Martino, Hand is seeking a two-year deal.

The Mets are roughly $30 million under the $210 million luxury tax threshold, which leaves plenty of room for additional moves after the Francisco Lindor-Carlos Carrasco trade.

Jan. 7, 5:47 p.m.

After the Francisco Lindor/Carlos Carrasco blockbuster, the Mets' payroll sits at about $180 million, with the luxury tax sitting at about $210 million.

SNY's Andy Martino noted on Thursday that even after Thursday's monstrous acquisition, the Mets could still land one of Brad Hand or Liam Hendriks.

Considering the Mets are still in the George Springer sweepstakes, the odds of them getting both (with or without Springer) are slim, as Martino notes the Mets would like to stay under the tax on Opening Day, that way they can make roster moves in-season.



Jan. 6, 4:32 p.m.

The Chicago White Sox are among the teams interested in signing Hand and Liam Hendriks, per Jon Heyman.

Along with the White Sox and Mets, the Los Angeles Dodgers have also been connected to Hand.



Jan. 5, 10:49 p.m.

After re-signing reliever Blake Treinen, the Los Angeles Dodgers have interest in signing Hand and Liam Hendriks, per Jon Heyman.

According to Heyman, the Dodgers could be looking to create a "super bullpen."

Jan. 4, 4:39 p.m.

The Mets have interest in Hand, reports Jon Heyman.

Hand, 30, was placed on outright waivers by the Cleveland Indians in October due to a money crunch, with him clearing waivers and becoming a free agent.

Shortly after being introduced as the Mets' new president, Sandy Alderson said that the timing of Hand hitting the waiver wire didn't quite work out for New York due to the front office being in flux.

Hand has been one of the most dominant relievers in baseball since 2016, posting a 2.70 ERA (2.92 FIP) and 1.06 WHIP while striking out 12.2 batters per 9 and saving 104 games in 320 IP.

In 2020, Hand had a 2.05 ERA (1.37 FIP) and 0.77 WHIP while striking out 29 batters in 22 IP.