Latest on Mets free agent target Trevor Bauer: Team from NL West reportedly has interest

The Mets have been connected to free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Here's the latest...

Dec. 15. 9:37 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants have talked about signing Bauer, reports John Shea of The San Francisco Chronicle.



However, Shea notes that the Giants discuss the top free agents every year, meaning it is not clear just how serious the interest in Bauer could be.

Speaking on Monday during new GM Jared Porter's introductory news conference, Mets president Sandy Alderson said the "gourmet" section of the free agent market (the higher end players) is developing slowly.

Things could quickly change, but it does not appear that a signing of Bauer or another top free agent is close.



Along with Bauer, center fielder George Springer and catcher J.T. Realmuto remain unsigned. Also still on the market are most of the second tier starting pitchers, including Jake Odorizzi, Masahiro Tanaka, and Corey Kluber.

Dec. 7, 10:06 a.m.

Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, told Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News that her client "likes where the (Mets') organization is going," adding that Queens can "definitely be a landing spot."



Per Luba, here is the current state of Bauer's market as it pertains to when he might sign:

"We’re set enough to be in a position where we don’t have any sense of urgency to slow down the process or speed it up," Luba told Thosar. "We’re just letting it play out right now. We don’t want to rush into anything without talking to everyone and seeing what’s out there before making a decision."

The Mets -- and specifically team president Sandy Alderson -- began flirting with Bauer in November.

Last week, SNY's Andy Martino reported that the Mets have interest in signing RHP Jake Odorizzi, and would have no issue signing him before the market develops.

Nov. 19, 11:01 a.m.

Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, quote tweeted Mets owner Steve Cohen on Wednesday night after Cohen told a fan that the plan was to spend the $24 million no longer owed to Robinson Cano on more players.

SPEND IT ON PLAYERS 🗣🗣



Music to every agents’ ears.

Music to every players’ ears.

Music to every fans’ ears. https://t.co/QW7yOFC54Y — Rachel Luba (@AgentRachelLuba) November 19, 2020

Nov. 15, 4:59 p.m.

Bauer posted a long video praising Steve Cohen's first few days as Mets owner.



"Unfortunately in baseball, this doesn't happen very often. I mean, when was the last time that you can think of that you have an owner on Twitter asking the fans, his customers, what they want? ... You got the owner of the Mets talking to fans on Twitter -- that's pretty cool," he said.

Nov. 13, 4:30 p.m.

In a conversation with SNY, Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, praised Sandy Alderson's comments about her client and talked about his potential fit in New York.

"We're at this place where there's so much value in being in a big media market and taking advantage of that. ... Having a big following and a big public presence helps these other ventures (that Bauer has)," Luba said. "It's definitely helpful for him. I think he's at a place now where i think he can thrive (in a big market)."

As far as Alderson's comments about her client, Luba said:

"I was happy to hear somebody on the MLB side, the team side, acknowledge and vocalize the fact that they are in the entertainment business and that this is entertainment," Luba explained. "Make baseball fun, that's what the sport should be. ... I'm glad somebody said it on the team side and acknowledged it. To me, the coolest part is to see how the narrative has changed on him and in a positive way."

Nov. 10, 6:26 p.m.

Mets president Sandy Alderson said Bauer "would be a great personality in New York."

"This is an entertainment business. … We’ve got to be open-minded about how players express themselves," Alderson said during an appearance on WFAN. "The thing that’s interesting about Bauer is he brings along with him a lot of ideas, a lot of routines, a sort of technical orientation that I bet we can learn from. If a guy can perform. It doesn’t really-- to me as long as it’s not disruptive in the clubhouse and basically if guys see someone performing, they’ll live with whatever the baggage is.

“I actually think Bauer would be a great personality in New York. I think he’s the kind of guy that fans would embrace.”

Alderson’s WFAN appearance also caught the eye of Bauer’s agent, Rachel Luba, who tweeted “Sandy Alderson gets it.”