Latest on Mets free agent target George Springer: Things with Blue Jays have reportedly 'progressed'

George Springer in outfield

The Mets have interest in signing free agent center fielder George Springer, according to SNY's Andy Martino. Here's where things stand with Springer's market...

Nov. 30, 10:47 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays' interest in Springer has "progressed beyond just talking," reports Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

The above does not come as a surprise since the Jays have been expected to be aggressive this offseason, with interest in some of the top options on the free agent market.

Davidi notes that while the Blue Jays "may be willing to set the market," agents will "probably want to wait for the Mets to drop the gauntlet."

Nov. 18, 5:46 p.m

In the wake of Robinson Cano's suspension and with an opening at second base, the Mets remain more likely to add big names elsewhere -- not free agent infielder DJ LeMahieu, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Among those big names is Springer, whom the Mets are "intrigued" by, notes Martino.