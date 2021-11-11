Latest on Mets free agent Javier Baez: Two sides met on Wednesday

Javier Baez throws bat after home run vs. Marlins

Here is the latest on Mets free agent Javier Baez...

Nov. 11, 9:37 a.m.

The Mets and Baez's representatives met on Wednesday, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Per Feinsand, the market for Baez "appears to be quite active."

Baez is part of a group of elite free agent middle infielders that includes Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, and Trevor Story.



Nov. 10, 6:45 p.m.

Mets president Sandy Alderson heaped praise on Baez and discussed his potential return while speaking at the GM Meetings.

"His impression on me was very positive," Alderson told reporters. "I thought he played exceptionally well. He’s obviously a multi-talented player. I think he would fit in well in New York.

"Nothing seems to faze him in terms of the size of the stage, can help a team in a number of different ways, and he’s an entertaining player. He goes beyond just contributing to a winning team. So, lots of positives there."

Oct. 19, 2:14 p.m.

If the Mets make a serious offer early, Baez would be inclined to stay, SNY's Andy Martino reported.

Per Martino, "Baez and the Mets ended the season with a feeling of mutual affection that was hard to foresee just a month earlier."

Martino added that the Yankees are expected to be a crosstown suitor, because they were one of the most aggressive teams in pursuit of Baez at the trade deadline in July, according to sources.